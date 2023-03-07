Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushmita Sen resumes working out on Holi after cardiologist's clearance; gives 'colourful' health update

    On March 2, Bollywood superstar Sushmita Sen said she recently suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Mumbai.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2023, 7:18 PM IST

    A week after she suffered a heart attack, Bollywood star Sushmita Sen on Tuesday said she has resumed working out on her cardiologist's advice. On March 2, Sen said she recently suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty at a hospital in Mumbai. 

    The 47-year-old actor, who is recovering at home, also conducted a live session on Instagram on March 4 where she said she survived a "very big heart attack" courtesy an active lifestyle. 

    In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Sen wished her fans and followers a Happy Holi as she gave them a health update. 

    "#wheeloflife cleared by my cardiologist! stretching begins!!! What a feeling!!! #oneweek #slowandsteady #breathe This is my "Happy Holi"! how was yours? I love you guys," the former Miss Universe captioned a picture of hers which showed her stretching. 

    The "Aarya" star, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune condition called Addison's disease in 2014, had previously urged people in their 20s and women to monitor their heart health. 

    Fans were relieved to see the Bollywood diva back with a bang and flooded the comments section with innumerable messages. "Good to see you back," noted one fan, while another said, "Sending across all the strength, the healing and the good vibes..Har Har Mahadev."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2023, 7:18 PM IST
