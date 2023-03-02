Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushmita Sen shocks fans with the news of suffering a heart attack; here's what her cardiologist said

    Sushmita Sen, the timeless bollywood diva, shocked her fans by revealing how she had suffered a heart attack and got an angioplasty a few days back. She penned a strong note on social media.

    Sushmita Sen shocks fans with the news of suffering a heart attack; here's what her cardiologist said
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 5:11 PM IST

    Sushmita Sen is one of the fittest icons in the Bollywood industry. She shared an unexpected news about herself that shocked fans on social media and shook the internet. 

    On Thursday, the actress took to Instagram and informed her ardent fans how she suffered a heart attack a few days back. She also had to get an angioplasty done. However, she is doing fine now.

    ALSO READ: (Video) Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad caught kissing on camera; fans bash paps for 'invasion of privacy'

    Taking to her Instagram handle, Sushmita Sen recited her father, Subir Sen's golden words. She wrote how her father always told her to keep her heart happy and courageous. Her long note started with, "Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it will stand by you when you need it most Shona". (Wise words by my father @sensubir)."

    Then she revealed to fans the surprising news of suffering a heart attack a few days back and more. Sushmita added, "I suffered a heart attack couple of days back. Angioplasty done, stent in place. And most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed I do have a big heart."

    Sushmita has also thanked the people involved for their instant help and quick action attitude during this testing time for her. She adds, "Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action…will do so in another post!."

    She ended her long note by sharing how this post is for making all her fans informed and well aware that all is fine again, as she is also ready for some liveliness and fun again. Sushmita said, "This post is to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!!. I love you guys beyond !!!! #godisgreat #duggadugga."

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut claims the Bollywood film industry is 'bhikhari film mafia'; see her Viral tweets

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
