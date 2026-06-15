Why is Sushant Singh Rajput's name coming up after Sanchita Ugale's death? What was she hinting at before she died? A date, a post, and a family left in shock. What's the real story here? Was the actress's world stuck on one particular date?

Sanchita Ugale, a popular TV actress known for her roles in shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya, died by suicide on Monday. According to the police, her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her home. She had reportedly used a saree to make a noose. Her body has been sent for a post-mortem, and an investigation is underway. But now, in a shocking twist, her cousin has claimed a connection between her death and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

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Family in Shock, Cousin Points to a Clue

Sanchita Ugale's family is completely in shock following her death. Her father has not blamed anyone for this tragedy. However, her cousin, Akash Ugale, spoke to the media and made a startling claim. He has linked his sister's suicide to that of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, which has given the police a new angle to investigate.

The 'June 14' Connection

Akash explained that his sister wasn't so troubled that she would take such a huge step. He also said she wasn't under any pressure from big names in the industry. He then revealed that Sanchita had a second, less-used Instagram account. On that account, she had shared videos of Sushant Singh Rajput and had written, ‘It’s again 14 June’.

Akash pointed out that Sushant Singh Rajput had also died by suicide on June 14, 2020. He speculated, "Maybe my sister planned to take her life on June 14 as well, but for some reason, that day passed, and it happened a day later on June 15."

Active on Social Media Till the End

Sanchita's death has sent a wave of grief through the television industry, with fans and well-wishers paying their tributes. The actress was very active on social media and would often share reels. In fact, just a few hours before her death, she had posted a reel of herself smiling. The news of her passing soon after came as a huge shock to her 139,000 followers on Instagram.