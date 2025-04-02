user
Radhika Merchant shines in Vivienne Westwood corset paired with custom chanderi saree; Check here

Radhika Merchant captivated at Vivienne Westwood's first India show, wearing an archival corset, custom chanderi saree, and jewelry, celebrating both fashion and India's artisanal heritage.

Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 2, 2025, 9:25 AM IST

Radhika Merchant looked as graceful as ever at Vivienne Westwood's first-ever fashion show in India.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India, the fashion show saw London-headquartered Vivienne Westwood unveiling their capsule collection. Many celebrities from showbiz such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mira Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor marked their presence at the prestigious gala. However, it was Radhika Merchant who stole the attention with her look.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Radhika exuded elegance in Vivienne Westwood' s archival corset and scarf from her iconic 1990 A/W Portrait Collection with a custom chanderi Sari and jewels by Shachee Fine Jewellery

"Vivienne Westwood's 1990-91 'Portrait' collection is one of her most important collections, the collection has a lot of firsts for Vivienne! It was the first appearance of the famous Vivienne Westwood Boucher corset. The corset features the painting 'Daphnis and Chloe' by artist French artist Francois Boucher.

The Portrait collection of 1990/91 was dedicated to the richness of eighteenth-century oil painting - drawing directly from the decorative universe of the Wallace Collection. 'Portrait was a turning point, reflects Alexander Fury. 'Sensuous and escapist, it set Vivienne Westwood on a new course for almost a decade. For the first time, Vivienne reproduced a painting on a piece of clothing, choosing 'Daphnis and Chloe' by Francois Boucher, 1743-5," Rhea' post on Instagram read.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Radhika held the pallu in one hand and happily posed for the pictures before attending the fashion show. For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and tied her hair in a bun.

On March 31, Vivienne Westwood's official Instagram profile shared details about their first fashion show in India.

"Vivienne Westwood is set to host their first fashion show in India, presented at the historic and prestigious Gateway of India, Mumbai, celebrating India's rich artisanal textile heritage. The show will present a selection of Spring Summer 2025 Vivienne Westwood looks and special archive pieces, alongside a capsule collection of Vivienne Westwood couture looks crafted with the finest hand-woven Chander silks and Khadi cotton, wool and silks - the fabric reinvigorated by Mahatma Gandhi and known as a symbol of freedom in India.1st April 2025," they shared.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood)


For the accessories, Radhika went with a statement pearl choker and statement earrings. 

