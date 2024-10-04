Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ayushmann Khurrana got REJECTED by Dharma for being an 'outsider'? Read here

    Ayushmann Khurrana once received a landline number for Dharma Productions directly from Karan Johar himself

    Ayushmann Khurrana got REJECTED by Dharma for being an 'outsider'? Read here ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 8:58 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 4, 2024, 8:58 AM IST

    Ayushmann Khurrana's rise to stardom is full of unexpected events. He began his career as a radio jockey, moved on to be a video jockey, and eventually made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with 'Vicky Donor', co-starring Yami Gautam, who was also new to the industry at the time. Interestingly, during his early years, Ayushmann once got hold of Karan Johar's office number, but things didn’t turn out as planned. When he called, he was simply told that auditions were not conducted for 'outsiders'.

    Ayushmann shared this experience on 'Koffee With Karan' during Season 6, before the nepotism debate became prominent in Bollywood. He mentioned that he had interviewed Karan Johar in 2007 while working as a radio jockey. Despite facing rejection, Ayushmann always approached Bollywood as an outsider, and his determination eventually led him to success.

    The actor reminisced about the time when he had asked Karan Johar for his contact details to pursue his acting ambitions. According to Ayushmann, Karan provided him with a landline number. The following morning, when Ayushmann called the number, he was told that they didn’t hold auditions for outsiders or new talents.

    Ayushmann also shared this amusing story in a conversation with Niranjan Iyengar. He explained that he was hosting a radio segment at an awards show, where celebrities would come into a radio booth for live interviews, broadcasted across the country. During one of these segments, he interviewed Karan Johar and expressed his desire to be an actor, requesting his contact number. Karan gave him the landline number of Dharma Productions. Ayushmann called the next day, introduced himself as a radio presenter, and inquired about audition opportunities. However, the response he received was that they only worked with established stars.

    ALSO READ: 'Thank you Devi..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits temple amid K Surekha's controversy [PHOTOS]

    Ayushmann's journey began with his win in MTV Roadies Season 2 back in 2004. He later appeared in shows like 'MTV Fully Faltoo Movies', 'Cheque De India', and 'Jaadoo Ek Baar'. His debut film, 'Vicky Donor', was a success, although his subsequent films—'Nautanki Saala', 'Bewakoofiyaan', and 'Hawaizaada'—struggled at the box office.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajkummar Rao OPENS up on importance of storytelling; reflects on success post 'Stree 2' ATG

    Rajkummar Rao OPENS up on importance of storytelling; reflects on success post 'Stree 2'

    Thank you Devi..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits temple amid K Surekha's controversy [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Thank you Devi..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits temple amid K Surekha controversy [PHOTOS]

    Roopa Ganguly arrested: Actress-turned-BJP leader detained after clash with TMC workers RBA

    Roopa Ganguly arrested: Actress-turned-BJP leader detained after clash with TMC workers

    Samantha Naga Chaitanya split: Rakul Preet Singh shuts down Telangana minister Konda Surekha for using her name RBA

    Samantha-Naga Chaitanya split: Rakul Preet shuts down Telangana minister Konda Surekha for using her name

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces iPhone 16 Pro, Thar to 100 fans of Jacqueline Fernandez RKK

    Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar announces iPhone 16 Pro, Thar to 100 fans of Jacqueline Fernandez

    Recent Stories

    Rajkummar Rao OPENS up on importance of storytelling; reflects on success post 'Stree 2' ATG

    Rajkummar Rao OPENS up on importance of storytelling; reflects on success post 'Stree 2'

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall for two days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts today october 4 2024 anr

    Kerala to receive widespread rainfall for two days; IMD issues yellow alert in 4 districts today

    Thank you Devi..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits temple amid K Surekha's controversy [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Thank you Devi..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits temple amid K Surekha controversy [PHOTOS]

    Numerology Predictions for October 4, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 4, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your horoscope for October 4, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress AJR

    Check your horoscope for October 4, 2024: Leo in spotlight, Aries tackles stress

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon