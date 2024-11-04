Sunny Leone, who married Daniel Weber in 2011, repeated their vows in Maldives on October 31. According to the news, daughter Nisha accompanied Sunny down the aisle while sons Noah and Asher waited with their father. Dan presented the actress with a new wedding band.

Sunny Leone, who married Daniel Weber in 2011, reaffirmed their wedding vows on October 31 in Maldives. While the couple has not posted images from the intimate gathering on social media, sources indicate that it was attended just by their children, Nisha, Noah, and Asher.

According to a Times of India story, Sunny and Daniel celebrated a white wedding 13 years after their traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The couple had wanted to repeat their wedding vows for a long time, but they waited because they wanted their children to grasp the significance of the ritual. They chose to do it in the Maldives because it is their favourite vacation spot.

According to the story, the couple read their vows, and each of their three children discussed what family meant. Nishahad escorted Sunny down the aisle, as the lads waited on them but waited because father.

Daniel not only made the ceremony memorable, but he also surprised Sunny with a new wthe edding b,and. Sunny Leone married Daniel Weber on April 9, 2011, after dating for quite some time. The couple subsequently married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony to celebrate Sunny's Sikh origins. For those who are unaware, her actual name is Karenjeet Kaur.

Sunny uploaded a flashback photo from their Anand Karaj ceremony in April of this year, on their 13th wedding anniversary, with the following caption: "We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever baby."

