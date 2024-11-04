Entertainment

Tabu turns 53: 7 best movies of the versatile actress

'Haider' to 'Maqbool' here are 7 best films of Tabu

Image credits: IMDb

Maachis (1996)

Set against the backdrop of Punjab's insurgency, Maachis explores the impact of political unrest on ordinary people. Tabu potrays a woman caught between love and vengeance

Image credits: IMDb

Virasat (1997)

In this classic drama, Tabu plays a village woman who brings a quiet strength and grace to the role. Her chemistry with Anil Kapoor was stunning

Image credits: IMDb

Astitva (2000)

In Astitva, Tabu delves into the psyche of a woman seeking her identity and individuality within a patriarchal marriage

Image credits: IMDb

Maqbool (2003)

Tabu’s powerful performance in this Bollywood adaptation of Macbeth showcases her as a woman torn between love and ambition. Playing the femme fatale in Maqbool

Image credits: IMDb

Haider (2014)

Tabu's role in Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider as a conflicted mother in war-torn Kashmir is riveting. Her layered performance as Ghazala is inspired by Gertrude from Hamlet

Image credits: IMDb

Andhadhun (2018)

In Andhadhun, Tabu’s portrayal of a femme fatale with a dark sense of humor adds a thrilling edge to the film. Her ability to balance charm and menace brought her character to life

Image credits: IMDb

Chandni Bar (2001)

This role as a bar dancer navigating harsh, unforgiving life in Mumbai’s underbelly earned Tabu second National Award. Her portrayal of resilience, despair is haunting

Image credits: IMDb
Find Next One