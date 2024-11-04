Tabu turns 53: 7 best movies of the versatile actress

Entertainment
'Haider' to 'Maqbool' here are 7 best films of Tabu
Set against the backdrop of Punjab's insurgency, Maachis explores the impact of political unrest on ordinary people. Tabu potrays a woman caught between love and vengeance
In this classic drama, Tabu plays a village woman who brings a quiet strength and grace to the role. Her chemistry with Anil Kapoor was stunning
In Astitva, Tabu delves into the psyche of a woman seeking her identity and individuality within a patriarchal marriage
Tabu’s powerful performance in this Bollywood adaptation of Macbeth showcases her as a woman torn between love and ambition. Playing the femme fatale in Maqbool
Tabu's role in Vishal Bhardwaj's Haider as a conflicted mother in war-torn Kashmir is riveting. Her layered performance as Ghazala is inspired by Gertrude from Hamlet
In Andhadhun, Tabu’s portrayal of a femme fatale with a dark sense of humor adds a thrilling edge to the film. Her ability to balance charm and menace brought her character to life
This role as a bar dancer navigating harsh, unforgiving life in Mumbai’s underbelly earned Tabu second National Award. Her portrayal of resilience, despair is haunting