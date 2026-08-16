Sunny Deol says he has rejected pan masala endorsement offers because he does not believe in promoting such products. The actor also discusses brand opportunities and his upcoming films.

Sunny Deol has talked about his own criteria for doing brand endorsements, and it appears that there is a particular kind of product which he refuses to promote. During his recent chat with Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast, the actor has revealed that it is pan masala ads that are never going to see him in it, since it's not an issue of lack of offers.

Sunny has revealed that he has been offered for pan masala advertisements but has refused to do so, because he doesn't believe in the products.

Sunny Deol Refuses to Appear in Pan Masala Ads

On being asked about whether he would ever consider doing a pan masala ad, Sunny had made it very clear that he doesn't do it and doesn't intend to do it either. The actor has stated that he believes in endorsing only the products that he finds true value in.

Money alone can never make him endorse a product which goes against his principles. It seems like his criteria in life even affect his work decisions, as he has revealed that there have been many instances where he has walked out on professional opportunities.

Reasons for the Lack of Commercial Offers to Sunny Deol

The topic of conversation was also Sunny's relatively rare appearances in television and digital advertisements in comparison with other Bollywood celebrities.

According to Sunny, he cannot understand why he gets fewer offers related to advertisement. He made an analogy with another period in his life when he got few film offers. Sunny Deol's remarks indicate that the actor does not see endorsement as a means of earning money. On the contrary, it seems like his participation is highly dependent on how comfortable he is with the product.

Celebrity Endorsements of Pan Masala Brands

Such statements of Sunny Deol are quite timely now since celebrity endorsements of pan masala and mouth-freshener brands became topical once again. At the same time, Sunny claims that he prefers rejecting an endorsement than advertising anything that he does not truly believe in.