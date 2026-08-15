Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 emerged as the clear winner in the box office clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947. Both films released in theatres on August 14, ahead of the Independence Day weekend, but the difference in their opening-day collections was significant.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 21 crore net in India on its first day. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 25.20 crore, while the film added another Rs 2 crore from overseas markets. This took its worldwide gross to Rs 27.20 crore on Day 1.

The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of around 45% across 9,033 shows, indicating strong audience interest in Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit.