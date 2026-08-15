Awarapan 2 V/S Batwara 1947 Box Office Day 1: Emraan Hashmi Beats Sunny Deol
Awarapan 2 V/S Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection Day 1: Awarapan 2 has dominated its box office clash with Batwara 1947, delivering a much stronger opening on Day 1. Emraan Hashmi’s action drama comfortably outperformed Sunny Deol’s Partition
Awarapan 2 Takes a Strong Lead on Day 1
Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 emerged as the clear winner in the box office clash with Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947. Both films released in theatres on August 14, ahead of the Independence Day weekend, but the difference in their opening-day collections was significant.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 earned Rs 21 crore net in India on its first day. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 25.20 crore, while the film added another Rs 2 crore from overseas markets. This took its worldwide gross to Rs 27.20 crore on Day 1.
The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of around 45% across 9,033 shows, indicating strong audience interest in Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit.
Batwara 1947 Records a Much Lower Opening
Batwara 1947, despite featuring a strong cast led by Sunny Deol, opened considerably lower than Awarapan 2. The film earned Rs 5.75 crore net in India on its opening day.
Its India gross collection stood at Rs 6.84 crore, while the film earned an additional Rs 1.50 crore from overseas markets. Its worldwide gross on Day 1 stood at Rs 8.34 crore.
The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial recorded around 15% overall occupancy across 8,721 shows. While the film has received attention for its subject and performances, its opening-day numbers remained far behind Awarapan 2.
What Are the Two Films About?
Awarapan 2, directed by Nitin Kakkar, brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam Pandit, continuing the story and emotional world of the 2007 film Awarapan. The sequel also features Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. The film combines action, emotion and nostalgia, with Hashmi once again playing the central character.
News18 Showsha rated Awarapan 2 three stars, praising Emraan Hashmi’s performance and the film’s action sequences while noting that the sequel does not completely recreate the cult appeal of its predecessor.
Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit, is set during the Partition of India. The historical drama stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol.
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