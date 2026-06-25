Telugu singer Sunitha Upadrasta has sparked a heated online debate after her comments on feminism and women’s freedom went viral. Her remarks on “my body, my right” received criticism from several social media users.

Telugu singer Sunitha Upadrasta has sparked a debate online after her comments on feminism and women’s freedom went viral. The singer’s views, shared during an interview, received mixed reactions, with several social media users criticising her for what they felt was a misunderstanding of feminist movements.

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What Sunitha Said About Feminism And Freedom

During a conversation with Gulte, Sunitha shared her perspective on equality and said that feminism should focus on women being respected and valued equally to men rather than being associated with choices like clothing or smoking.

She questioned the idea of linking cigarette smoking with women’s empowerment and stated that true equality is about women’s opinions, achievements, and identities being given the same importance as men.

When the interviewer brought up the popular feminist phrase “my body, my right,” Sunitha responded by saying, “My body, my right. And his eyes, his right,” adding that she believes freedom also comes with concerns about safety and social perception.

The singer also clarified that she was not denying the challenges women face but said she believes the focus of feminism should remain on equality and respect.

Social Media Reacts To Her Comments

After the interview clip went viral, many users criticised Sunitha’s remarks and accused her of ignoring the deeper issues behind feminist movements, including women’s bodily autonomy and personal choices.

Several users argued that the phrase “my body, my right” represents a woman’s control over her own decisions and should not be connected with how others react or behave. Some also pointed out that feminist struggles have historically involved issues like equal rights, safety, and freedom of choice.

Others defended Sunitha, suggesting that her comments reflected a different understanding of feminism focused on dignity, responsibility, and equal treatment.

The debate continues online, with Sunitha’s statement becoming a topic of discussion around modern feminism, personal freedom, and societal expectations.