Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her sister Karisma Kapoor a happy birthday with a special video of family moments. Calling her a 'friend, philosopher, and guide,' Kareena sent love and warmth, with many other celebrities also reacting to the post.

Kareena's Heartfelt Birthday Post

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has extended a heartfelt birthday wish to her sister, Karisma Kapoor, sending much love and warmth. The actor, on Thursday, shared a special video carousel, featuring rare family moments with Karisma Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan, their mother Babita, and more. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ_02H3ould/

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"Happy birthday to the sister, mother, friend, philosopher, and guide... To me, our family, and our children... you deserve all the happiness and more," Kareena wrote in the caption. Reacting to the post, Karisma posted multiple heart emojis. Others to react were Malaika Arora, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Amrita Arora.

A Look at Karisma's Illustrious Career

Karisma Kapoor, fondly known as Lolo, ruled Bollywood in the 1990s and early 2000s with her unmatched energy, flawless acting, and spectacular dancing skills Karisma is known for her several hits, including 'Anari', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Saajan Chale Sasural', 'Jeet', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Dil To Pagal Hai', and many more.

Kapoor won the Best Actress and Best Actress (Critics) awards at Filmfare for her titular roles in the dramas 'Fiza' and 'Zubeidaa' respectively.

On The Work Front: 'Brown'

On the work front for Karisma Kapoor, she was recently seen in the show 'Brown'. As per the makers, Brown is a "neo-noir psychological crime thriller set against the haunting beauty and moral chaos of Kolkata. At its centre is Rita Brown (played by Karisma Kapoor), once the city's finest cop--now a disgraced, alcoholic officer haunted by past."

In a social media post, Karisma penned a thank-you note to the audience for appreciating her performance as a cop. https://www.instagram.com/p/DZ_02H3ould/

"Blood, Bruises, Brown. Thank you to each and every one of you for all the love and appreciation you have given Rita Brown and our show. Immensely Grateful," she wrote on Instagram. She also shared several BTS pictures from the sets of 'Brown'. Directed by Abhinay Deo and produced by Zee Studios, Brown is streaming on ZEE5. (ANI)