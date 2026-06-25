Ajay Devgn is set to star in Aanand L Rai's action drama 'Chauhaan'. Jio Studios and Colour Yellow unveiled the film's first look and title, announcing an October 1, 2027 theatrical release. It marks Devgn's first collaboration with Rai.

Ajay Devgn is set to star in Aanand L Rai's action drama 'Chauhaan'. Jio Studios and Colour Yellow unveiled the film's first look and title announcement on Thursday. The makers also confirmed that the action entertainer will release in cinemas on October 1, 2027.

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The announcement was made on social media on the birth anniversary of late action director Veeru Devgan. Paying tribute to his contribution to Indian cinema, the studio wrote, "Thank you Veeru Ji, for everything you gave to action cinema, and for a legacy that continues to inspire generations."

About the Film 'Chauhaan'

Described as "an action entertainer built for the big screen," the film brings Ajay Devgn back to a larger-than-life action hero role. The actor, who has headlined several popular action films over the years, appears in a fierce new avatar in the first-look teaser.

'Chauhaan' also marks Devgn's first-ever collaboration with filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Jio Studios is presenting and producing the project alongside Colour Yellow, making it one of the notable partnerships currently lined up in Hindi cinema.

Teaser Details

The title announcement video features the iconic track 'Jumma Chumma De De' in the background and concludes with the dialogue, "Pathaanon se kehna, Chauhaan aa raha hai." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jio Studios (@officialjiostudios)

The teaser offers a glimpse into what the makers describe as the film's gritty and action-packed world. Directed by Neeraj Yadav, Chauhaan is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aanand L Rai, and Himanshu Sharma. (ANI)