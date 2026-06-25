The Academy has invited Indian film professionals, including Vishal Bhardwaj, A. Sreekar Prasad, and Deepa Bhatia, to its 2026 class. New members will get voting rights for future Oscars, boosting India's global cinematic presence.

Indian cinema has received a major boost on the global stage as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited a distinguished group of Indian film professionals to join its prestigious membership class of 2026, granting them voting rights for future Academy Awards. The Academy announced 529 new invitees from around the world this year, with a notable representation from India spanning filmmaking, editing, casting, costume design, documentary filmmaking, animation, visual effects, and production technology.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Prominent Indian Invitees

Among the most prominent Indian invitees is filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj, known for acclaimed films such as Maqbool, Omkara, and Haider. Joining him are veteran film editors A. Sreekar Prasad and Deepa Bhatia. Prasad, a multiple National Award-winning editor with a career spanning 45 years, has worked on landmark films including 'RRR', 'Dil Chahta Hai', and 'Saathiya'. Bhatia is widely recognized for her editorial contributions to films such as 'Taare Zameen Par', 'Rock On!!', 'My Name Is Khan', and 'Kai Po Che'.

The invitee list also includes costume designer Eka Lakhani, casting director Dilip Shankar, and documentary filmmaker Shalini Kantayya. Lakhani is known for her costume design work across major film projects, while Shankar has built a reputation as a leading casting director. Kantayya has earned recognition for her contributions to documentary cinema.

Several professionals with strong links to the Indian film industry have also been invited. These include Avneet Kaur in the Animation branch, Farah Khan and Rajesh Ramachandran in Production and Technology, and Becky Graham and Jay Mehta in Visual Effects.

Understanding Academy Membership and Voting

By accepting the invitation, the professionals will become part of an elite global body of more than 11,000 Academy members, as per Variety. Membership grants full voting rights, allowing them to participate in selecting Oscar nominees and winners.

The Academy is structured into 17 branches representing different filmmaking disciplines, including Actors, Directors, Film Editors, Costume Designers, Documentary, Music, Casting Directors, Production and Technology, and others. Invitees are assigned to the branch corresponding to their area of expertise. For example, A. Sreekar Prasad and Deepa Bhatia have been invited to the Film Editors branch, Vishal Bhardwaj to the Music branch, and Dilip Shankar to Casting Directors.

Once membership is accepted and dues are paid, new members receive the same voting privileges as existing Academy members. During the nominations phase, members typically vote within their respective branches, while all voting members can participate in the Best Picture category. In the final round, members are eligible to vote across all Oscar categories.

Academy's Push for Global Representation

The inclusion of Indian professionals reflects the Academy's continued efforts to expand international representation. According to Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor, this year's class is defined by its "commitment to filmmaking" and "significant contributions to our global movie industry."

The Academy noted that 53 per cent of the 529 invitees come from countries outside the United States. If all invitations are accepted, the organization's membership will rise to 11,319 members, including 10,338 voting members. (ANI)