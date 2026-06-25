There's a big twist in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has taken back her petition from the Supreme Court. She had gone to the top court to challenge an order against her.

There's a new twist in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Jacqueline Fernandez. The Bollywood actress has withdrawn her petition from the Supreme Court. She had challenged an order from a Delhi trial court which allowed charges to be framed against her. However, she has now decided not to pursue the application any further. The main accused in this case is the alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, and Jacqueline is named as a co-accused. The Delhi trial court has already framed charges against both of them for their alleged role in the Rs 200 crore money laundering racket.

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Pressure Mounts on Jacqueline

By withdrawing her plea from the Supreme Court, the trial court's order will now remain in effect. This means the actress must continue her legal battle in the lower court. According to some legal experts, this could speed up the trial process. Jacqueline, a well-known face in Bollywood, has been caught up in this legal mess for a long time. The investigating agency claims that she was a beneficiary of some financial transactions linked to Sukesh Chandrashekhar's illegal activities. However, she has repeatedly denied all allegations against her.

The Case, Sukesh, and Jacqueline's Role

This high-profile money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar has already created a huge stir across the country. During the investigation, a lot of information has come out about his connections with entertainment industry stars and his financial dealings. In this context, Jacqueline's decision to withdraw her Supreme Court plea is being seen as a major development. All eyes are now on the next steps the Delhi trial court will take. The country's legal and entertainment circles are watching closely to see what new information comes out in this much-talked-about Rs 200 crore case.