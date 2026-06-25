Veteran Gujarati actor Arvind Vekaria, father of TMKOC fame Tanmay Vekaria, has passed away. The news has left the entertainment industry in shock, with fans and colleagues offering heartfelt condolences.

A tragic piece of news has emerged from the entertainment world as veteran Gujarati actor Arvind Vekaria has passed away. He was widely respected in Gujarati theatre, films, and television for his long and impactful career. The news has left the industry and fans in deep shock, as tributes continue to pour in for the seasoned performer.

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Arvind Vekaria was also the father of actor Tanmay Vekaria, who is known for playing the popular character “Bagha” in the hit television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The loss comes as a double tragedy for the family, as reports mention that Tanmay had also lost his mother in October 2025, making this an extremely difficult period for him.

A respected name in Gujarati theatre and television

Arvind Vekaria was a well-known figure in Gujarati entertainment, having acted in several acclaimed plays and projects. Over the years, he earned recognition for his strong performances and dedication to theatre. He appeared in productions such as Yashoda, Chhanu Chamkalo, and Rupiyo Nach Nachave, among others.

He also had a presence in Indian television, including a role in the iconic superhero series Shaktimaan. His contribution to stage and screen made him a respected personality in the Gujarati arts community.

Tanmay Vekaria’s emotional journey and industry condolences

Tanmay Vekaria, who has entertained audiences for years as Bagha in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had earlier been seen getting emotional on set while speaking about his father’s health. A video from the show’s set had gone viral in which he was seen in tears, with producer Asit Kumarr Modi consoling him.

Following the news of Arvind Vekaria’s passing, fans and colleagues from the entertainment industry have expressed their condolences on social media. Many have remembered his legacy and extended support to the grieving family during this difficult time.