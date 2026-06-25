The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 529 new members to its voting body, including filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj and five other Indian cinema professionals.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the invitation of 529 new members to join its prestigious voting body, marking another major expansion of the global film community that decides the winners of the Academy Awards. The latest list includes a diverse mix of actors, directors, composers, editors, and technicians from across the world, reflecting the Academy’s continued push toward broader international representation.

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Hollywood Names Lead a Star-Studded List

Among the high-profile invitees are actors such as Jenna Ortega, Jacob Elordi, Simu Liu, Josh O’Connor, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, and Bill Skarsgård. Filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie, along with director Zach Cregger, are also part of the new cohort. If all invited members accept, the Academy’s total membership will rise to 11,319, with 10,338 eligible voting members, nearly doubling its size over the past decade.

The new intake also strengthens global participation, with overseas members now forming about 22% of the organization.

Six Indians Join the Prestigious Voting Body

India has a notable presence in this year’s list with six invitees. Leading the group is acclaimed filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj, who joins the music branch. Film editors Deepa Bhatia and A. Sreekar Prasad have also been invited, with Prasad widely recognized internationally for editing the Oscar-winning film RRR.

Other Indian invitees include costume designer Eka Lakhani, known for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Queen, casting director Dilip Shankar, and Disney animator Avneet Kaur. Last year, Kamal Haasan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Payal Kapadia were also added to the Academy.

The Academy stated that selections are based on professional achievement while maintaining its focus on inclusion, equity, and global representation within the film industry.