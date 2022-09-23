Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BUSTY PICTURES: Bhojpuri actor Monalisa flaunts curves in floral saree

    First Published Sep 23, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    Actor Monalisa, who predominantly works in the Bhojpuri film industry, has once again taken the internet by storm. The ‘Nazar’ actor shared a slew of pictures in a white floral saree as she flaunted her curvy body while striking some bold poses.

    Image: Monalisa/Instagram

    Actor Monalisa is a prominent name in the film and television worlds. After having worked in movies across languages, including Hindi, Monalisa gained popularity in the Hindi television industry as well since the time she appeared in ‘Nazar’ and its sequel, ‘Nazar 2’. However, Monalisa’s popularity lies largely in the Bhojpuri film industry where she predominantly works. With 5.2 million followers on Instagram alone, Monalisa enjoys quite a fandom of her own.

    Image: Monalisa/Instagram

    When it comes to social media, Monalisa is quite frequent with her posts. She often shares glimpses from her personal and professional lives on her Instagram handle. Whether it is a sneak peek of her vacation or the BTS from a film’s set, the actor never forgets to keep her followers engaged on social media.

    ALSO READ: National Cinema Day 2022: Brahmastra to Dhokha, 5 films you must watch in theatres today

    Image: Monalisa/Instagram

    Going by the same, Monalisa once again dropped a slew of stunning pictures on her Instagram handle. The actor, on Friday, shared a photo dump in which she was seen draped in a beautiful saree.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Shaakuntalam’ to release on this date; deets inside

    Image: Monalisa/Instagram

    The actor opted for a white floral saree that came with a ruffled-sleeved polka dots blouse in white and red. She teamed it up with a deep maroon lip colour, chandbalis and powder pink glittery eyeshadow.

    Image: Monalisa/Instagram

    Taking to the caption, Monalisa wrote: “I Feel Beautiful 🤩, I Feel Strong, And I Feel Confident In Who I Am” The picture received over 30,000 likes at the time of filing this report, along with hundreds of comments wherein the fans appreciated her beauty.

