    Sukesh Chandrasekhar pens heart-felt love note for his 'Bomma' Jacqueline Fernandez - READ

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been making it to the headlines since his name came out in the Rs 200 crores money laundering case.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 25, 2023, 4:49 PM IST

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar is making it to the headlines ever since his name came out in the Rs 200 crores money laundering case. With him, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez' name also came to the forefront. 

    The reports revealed that they both were dating at one point in time. At present, the actress has no connection with the con man now. Moreover, he is behind bars and in jail, facing a trial. His love for the actress seems to be never-ending.

    ALSO READ: How 'Zwigato' star Kapil Sharma built empire; journey from earning Rs 500 to charging Rs 50 lakh per episode

    Time and again, Sukesh successfully grabs all the eyeballs with his love notes that he sends for the Cirkus star from the jail. According to reports in a leading entertainment portal, the conman has yet again written a note for the actress on his birthday, expressing that he misses her a lot.

    With the infamous Sukesh celebrating his birthday today, the con man penned a loving note for Jacqueline Fernandez. In his note, he wrote, "My Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday. I miss your energy around me. I have no words, but I know your love for me is never-ending. It is all over me. I know what is in your beautiful heart. I do not need proof. It is all that matters to me, baby."

    Terming to her love as his 'bestest gift,' he added, "You know I am here for you. Standing by you come what may. Love you, my baby. Thank you for giving me your heart. I also thank all my supporters and friends for all your wishes on my birthday. I have received hundreds of letters, and greetings. I feel blessed, thank you."

    For those unaware, Sukesh wrote another letter to Jacqueline Fernandez on Holi. He said, "I also wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline, a very Happy Holi. On this day, the festival of colours, I promise you, the colors which disappeared, will be brought back to you, a 100x folds. You know I will go to all extent for you, my baby girl. I love you, my baby, and stay smiling."

    ALSO READ: Sanjeev Kapoor biopic: Renowned chef wants THIS Bollywood superstar to portray him on-screen

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2023, 4:49 PM IST
