How 'Zwigato' star Kapil Sharma built empire; journey from earning Rs 500 to charging Rs 50 lakh per episode

Comedian-star Kapil Sharma is the most loved and prominent name in television and the bollywood industry. He is a big name and a brand that needs no further introduction. But very few people know how the star has built his empire right from earning Rs 500 to now earning 50 lakhs every episode.

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma still thinks of himself as a middle-class man despite all the success which the star witnessed over the years.

Kapil Sharma has proven his versatility as an actor in Nandita Das's upcoming film Zwigato as a food delivery agent, released on March 17. His nuanced performance in Zwigato is garnering rave reviews and accolades ever since.

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma spills beans on having net worth of Rs 300 crores; claims, 'Meri soch salary wali hai'

Kapil Sharma, in a recent interview with a leading Indian media outlet, opened up on his journey before becoming the brand and star that he is today. Previously, he even laughed off claims that his net worth is currently Rs 300 crores.

Kapil Sharma initially worked at a PCO booth, where he used to earn around Rs 500 per month. The actor, featured in several Hindi movies like Zwigato, where he plays a food delivery guy' earns Rs 50 lakh per episode from his own comedy show. Kapil had also worked in a factory for pocket money at 14 years old. He used to get 900 rupees per month for the same.

Elucidating more light on the same, Kapil said, "I was ashamed to ask for money from home. I have done many small things. After passing my 10th standard, I started working in a textile mill. It used to be so hot there that even the laborers who came from other places used to run away to their villages."

In a previous interview with a leading Indian television news portal, he got quipped, "You are worth Rs 300 crore." In his humble response, the comedian had said in Hindi, "I have also lost a lot of money. But, truthfully, I do not think about all this. I know that I have a house and a car. I have a family, and that is all that matters. Of course, I am no saint. I would not turn down good money. But even today, meri soch salary wali hai (I still think of myself as a middle-class salaried man). My wife likes spending on things. But I do not. But she comes from money, so it is different."

ALSO READ: Reddit user caught Ananya Panday smoking at cousin Alanna Panday's mehendi ceremony; photo goes viral