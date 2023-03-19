Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sanjeev Kapoor biopic: Renowned chef wants THIS Bollywood superstar to portray him on-screen

    In his recent appearance as a guest on Bollywood star Twinkle Khanna's celebrity chat show, The Icons, India's most loved and renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor got candid like never before. He spilled some exciting details related to his biopic film and more.

    Sanjeev Kapoor biopic: Renowned chef wants THIS Bollywood superstar to portray him on-screen vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 19, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    In a conversation with Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna on her celebrity chat show, The Icons, the most popular and prominent global Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor also revealed details on which bollywood actor can essay his role in the biopic film made on him.

    While all fans and netizens know that a film is currently on the cards and getting made on super chef Tarla Dalal, Twinkle asked Sanjeev Kapoor to pick a Bollywood actor for his biopic. Speaking on the chat show, The Icons, Twinkle asked, "Who would you want to play you? Have they already cast someone, then give us an exclusive now."

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai house displays WARNING message for violators; read on to know

    Giving an apt and witty response to this question by Twinkle Khanna, the celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, "Akshay Kumar ji kahaan hai (Where is Akshay Kumar)? Khana bhi acha banate hai (He cooks well as well)."

    Amid speculations about the Sanjeev Kapoor starrer biopic, Akshay has a busy work schedule ahead. Akshay will be seen, in the much-awaited film OMG 2, co-starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. The actor also has Soorarai Pottru remake and Capsule Gill in the pipeline. Akshay Kumar has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and reunited with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty for Hera Pheri 3. Akshay has also reportedly signed up for Dinesh Vijan directorial, upcoming action drama, Sky Force. Apart from a host of Bollywood movies, Akshay Kumar will also mark his debut in Marathi films with Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. It will be interesting enough to see which Bollywood actor will play the iconic role of the celebrated chef himself in the Sanjeev Kapoor biopic.

    ALSO READ: Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway: Shah Rukh Khan reviews Rani Mukerji's latest film; here's what he said

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaika Arora talks about finding 'love' again in beau Arjun Kapoor post-divorce vma

    Malaika Arora talks about finding 'love' again in beau Arjun Kapoor post-divorce

    Malaika Arora reveals how people felt she made a 'mistake' dropping the 'Khan' surname post-divorce vma

    Malaika Arora reveals how people felt she made a 'mistake' dropping the 'Khan' surname post-divorce

    Why did Kim Kardashian delete old pictures with her brother Rob? Know the details vma

    Why did Kim Kardashian delete old pictures with her brother Rob? Know the details

    Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan married secretly? See this video of Bigg Boss 14 star couple RBA

    Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan married secretly? See this video of Bigg Boss 14 star couple

    Anupam Kher shares PM Narendra Modi letter of condolence to Satish Kaushik wife RBA

    Anupam Kher shares PM Narendra Modi's letter of condolence to Satish Kaushik’s wife

    Recent Stories

    tennis Indian Wells Masters 2023: Rohan Bopanna wins doubles crown to become oldest ATP Masters champion-ayh

    Indian Wells Masters 2023: Rohan Bopanna wins doubles crown to become oldest ATP Masters champion

    Delhi Police acts on viral video: Uber cab in which girl was beaten and forcibly seated traced

    Delhi Police acts on viral video: Uber cab in which girl was beaten and forcibly seated traced

    Here is how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had immense significance in Sachin Tendulkar life-ayh

    Here's how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had immense significance in Sachin Tendulkar's life

    Iconic Gold Awards: Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Shiv Thakare ramp up style game vma

    Iconic Gold Awards: Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Shiv Thakare ramp up style game

    football Indian Super League: Remove Super Giants trends after Sanjeev Goenka rebrands ATK Mohun Bagan to Mohun Bagan Super Giants-ayh

    ISL: 'Remove Super Giants' trends after Sanjeev Goenka rebrands ATK Mohun Bagan to Mohun Bagan Super Giants

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon