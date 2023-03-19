Sanjeev Kapoor biopic: Renowned chef wants THIS Bollywood superstar to portray him on-screen

In his recent appearance as a guest on Bollywood star Twinkle Khanna's celebrity chat show, The Icons, India's most loved and renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor got candid like never before. He spilled some exciting details related to his biopic film and more.

In a conversation with Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna on her celebrity chat show, The Icons, the most popular and prominent global Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor also revealed details on which bollywood actor can essay his role in the biopic film made on him.

While all fans and netizens know that a film is currently on the cards and getting made on super chef Tarla Dalal, Twinkle asked Sanjeev Kapoor to pick a Bollywood actor for his biopic. Speaking on the chat show, The Icons, Twinkle asked, "Who would you want to play you? Have they already cast someone, then give us an exclusive now."

Giving an apt and witty response to this question by Twinkle Khanna, the celebrated chef Sanjeev Kapoor said, "Akshay Kumar ji kahaan hai (Where is Akshay Kumar)? Khana bhi acha banate hai (He cooks well as well)."

Amid speculations about the Sanjeev Kapoor starrer biopic, Akshay has a busy work schedule ahead. Akshay will be seen, in the much-awaited film OMG 2, co-starring Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi. The actor also has Soorarai Pottru remake and Capsule Gill in the pipeline. Akshay Kumar has teamed up with Tiger Shroff for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and reunited with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty for Hera Pheri 3. Akshay has also reportedly signed up for Dinesh Vijan directorial, upcoming action drama, Sky Force. Apart from a host of Bollywood movies, Akshay Kumar will also mark his debut in Marathi films with Mahesh Manjrekar directorial Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. It will be interesting enough to see which Bollywood actor will play the iconic role of the celebrated chef himself in the Sanjeev Kapoor biopic.

