Subhash Ghai in ICU: Bollywood filmmaker at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai; read details

Bollywood filmmaker and producer Subhash Ghai was brought to the hospital and is now in intensive care. As per the reports, the filmmaker was taken to the hospital after he complained of alleged speech difficulty and memory loss.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 8, 2024, 2:13 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 8, 2024, 2:14 PM IST

Subhash Ghai was taken to a hospital in Mumbai today. The filmmaker was transported to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since he was not feeling well. The 79-year-old director was brought to the ICU and is now being treated. According to reports, the director was rushed to the hospital after complaining of purported speech problems and memory loss. According to several news sources, it was a standard checkup.

Subhash Ghai admitted to the hospital

According to various entertainment news websites, Subhash Ghai was sent to the hospital midweek owing to symptoms of weakness, respiratory problems, and dizziness. However, according to IANS, he has been receiving therapy for trouble speaking, disorientation, and memory loss. The hospital also released a statement to the news agency.

According to a statement released by Lilavati Hospital physicians, the Pardes director is in the emergency department and has a history of ischaemic heart disease (s/p AVR 2009, CABG in 2011, and pacemaker installation in 2011), as well as hypothyroidism. Dr. Rohit Deshpande is taking after Ghai. 

The hospital released a statement on Subhash Ghai's health status, "Initial CT angio of the brain, chest and abdomen and initial baseline blood investigations were essentially acceptable for his age and the patient was further evaluated. Ultrasound of the neck suggested features suggestive of thyroiditis with a hypoechoic margin requiring further evaluation. Transrectal Ultrasound of the prostate showed a heterogeneous hypoechoic lesion in the left lobe of the prostate gland with a serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) value &gt; 100. The patient is being evaluated for paraneoplastic syndrome secondary to the prostate lesion for which the patient is scheduled for a PET-CT scan on Monday."

