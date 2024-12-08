Tripti-Kartik to Jr NTR-Janhvi: Top 10 new Bollywood pairs of 2024

Entertainment
The year 2024 saw many new on-screen pairings. From Kartik Aaryan-Tripti Dimri to Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone, several new pairs made a splash at the box office.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone were seen together on screen for the first time in Fighter. The movie collected 344.46 crores at the box office.
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon appeared together in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. This was their first film together. The movie collected 133.64 crores.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 created a storm at the box office. The film featured Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri. The film did a business of 421.02 crores.
Prabhas and Deepika Padukone appeared in the highest-grossing film of the year, Kalki 2898 AD. The film did a business of 1200 crores.
Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's film Devara did a business of 521 crores at the box office. This was their first film together.
Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi appeared together for the first time in Merry Christmas. The film collected 26.02 crores at the box office.
Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan were seen together for the first time in the film Selfiee. The film earned 30.02 crores at the box office.
Rajkummar Rao and Tripti Dimri appeared in the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. This was the pair's first film together. The movie earned 55.51 crores.
South actor Suriya and Bollywood actress Disha Patani appeared together in Kanguva. This was the first film for both stars together. The film did a business of 106 crores.
Ajay Devgn and Jyotika's film Shaitaan collected 211 crores at the box office. This was the first film for both stars together.
