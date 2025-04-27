Samantha Ruth Prabhu's debut production Subham trailer is out! The horror-comedy, releasing on May 9, excites fans with its quirky concept and star cast.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is excited about her debut production, 'Subham'. On Sunday, the trailer of the film was unveiled, leaving fans excited.

Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the horror comedy stars Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani in key roles.

Speaking about the film, Samantha in a press note said, "Subham is my very first feature film venture as a producer, and bringing it to audiences feels just as exciting and nerve-wracking as it did when I was making my acting debut. I loved the film's concept and the quirky sensibility it's made with, and I knew this would make for a great first from Tralala Moving Pictures. I hope everyone enjoys the Subham experience on the big screen when it releases on May 9."

Set to hit the theatres on May 9, Subham is penned by Vasanth Mariganti. The film is backed by Samantha's home banner, Tra-la-la Moving Picture, which she launched in 2023.

Meanwhile, Samantha was last seen in the Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.

Recently, the series, directed by Raj & DK, lost the Best Foreign Language Series award to South Korea's Squid Game at the 30th Critics' Choice Awards that took place in February this year.

Other nominees in the Best Foreign Language Series category included Acapulco (Apple TV+), La Maquina (Hulu), The Law According to Lidia Poet (Netflix), My Brilliant Friend (HBO Max), Pachinko (Apple TV+), and Senna (Netflix).

Despite the loss, the action-packed series gained significant attention in India after winning the Best Series (Critics) and Best Screenplay awards at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024.

Citadel: Honey Bunny is the Indian spin-off of the American television series Citadel on Amazon Prime Video, which starred Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of the spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.