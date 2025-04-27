Image Credit : Instagram

The actress drew attention to how this judgment is perpetuated predominantly within women’s social circles, stating that divorced women are often viewed as failures or "strange creatures." She highlighted the stark contrast between the way married women and divorced women are perceived, with the latter facing far more significant hardship due to public opinion.

By sharing her personal experiences, Samantha hopes to spark awareness and conversations about the toxic societal norms that stigmatize divorced women. Her honesty in speaking out aims to foster a more empathetic and understanding environment for those navigating the difficult journey of divorce.