Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, releases on November 28, 2025.

Tere Ishk Mein Dhanush and Kriti Sanon fees: Aanand L Rai's upcoming romantic drama film 'Tere Ishk Mein' is set to release in theaters on November 28. Ever since the trailer of this film was released, people have been eagerly waiting for its arrival. Dhanush and Kriti Sanon will be seen in the lead roles in this film. According to media reports, both Dhanush and Kriti have charged a hefty fee from the makers of 'Tere Ishk Mein'. So, let's find out how much they were paid.

Who got paid how much in 'Tere Ishk Mein'?

According to Filmibeat, Dhanush has received approximately ₹15 crore for playing the lead role in 'Tere Ishk Mein'. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has received a salary of about ₹5 crore for her character. The report further states that Dhanush is the highest-paid actor in the film. However, these figures have not been officially confirmed. 'Tere Ishk Mein' is an intense love story that revolves around Dhanush and Kriti Sanon. The story of this film is co-written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, while Aanand L Rai has directed it.

'Tere Ishk Mein' earned big from advance bookings

'Tere Ishk Mein' has made a strong earning from advance bookings. After seeing these advance booking figures, people are saying that this film could have the biggest opening in Bollywood this month. Looking at these numbers, trade analysts say that the film will register an opening of ₹10-12 crore on its first day. The film is scheduled to be released in two languages, Hindi and Tamil.