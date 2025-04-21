Image Credit : Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about her early acting days, admitting she feels embarrassed watching her first two films. She candidly shared that her performances lacked potential and left her questioning her abilities. This honest reflection highlights her growth as an accomplished actor over the years.

She said, “If I watch my first two movies now, I feel embarrassed and wonder why I gave such a horrible performance. But in ‘Subham’, to see these young kids in their first few films, I am proud of this film.''