Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up: Why she feels ''Embarrassed'' Watching her films
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently reflected on her early acting performances, admitting she feels embarrassed watching her first two films. This honest revelation highlights her personal growth and journey toward becoming a celebrated artist.
Reflecting on Early Performances
Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently opened up about her early acting days, admitting she feels embarrassed watching her first two films. She candidly shared that her performances lacked potential and left her questioning her abilities. This honest reflection highlights her growth as an accomplished actor over the years.
She said, “If I watch my first two movies now, I feel embarrassed and wonder why I gave such a horrible performance. But in ‘Subham’, to see these young kids in their first few films, I am proud of this film.''
A New Chapter as a Producer
During promotions for her upcoming Telugu horror-comedy film Subham, Samantha discussed her journey in the film industry. Now stepping into the role of a producer, she expressed pride in supporting young talent. Her transition showcases her willingness to embrace challenges and explore new creative avenues.
Samantha said, “This is a step forward. I’ve been acting for the past 14–15 years, and now production is a new challenge and I like taking up challenges."
Embracing Growth and Change
Samantha's remarks shows her commitment to self-improvement and learning from past experiences. She acknowledged that her early struggles shaped her into the versatile performer she is today. Her journey serves as an inspiration for aspiring actors to persevere and evolve.
Upcoming Projects and Aspirations
Apart from producing Subham, Samantha is also working on exciting projects like Rakht Brahmand. Her dedication to exploring diverse roles and genres reflects her passion for storytelling. Samantha continues to captivate audiences with her talent and determination to push boundaries.