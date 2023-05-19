Stardom: Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh to play intriguing roles in son Aryan Khan's directorial debut? Details here

Aryan Khan's debut series Stardom might feature his father and global Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan alongside Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in exciting cameos. Know details about same here.

Ever since the audiences and Shah Rukh Khan fans got to hear about Aryan Khan stepping into writing and direction, everyone is eagerly awaiting and looking ahead to hearing more about the same.

Bringing you a thrilling update, the Aryan Khan-led directorial titled Stardom and its 6-episodic series might also feature Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh as cameos.

According to recent reports by a leading Indian entertainment portal, it might be plausible that the cast of the series revolving around the entertainment industry remains in hiding for now. But, the buzz has it that the series is going to be headlined by youthful, bright actors along with some prominent faces such as Gautami Kapoor (Ram Kapoor’s wife), popularly known for her work on television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Qubool Hai.

The source involved in this debut series project has revealed, "SRK and Ranveer will be seen in different episodes, playing roles that are small. But these roles are also important in taking the story forward. It is a special part, and both are excited to shoot for it under the direction of Jr. Khan."

The much-anticipated web series will reportedly outline the journey of a group of budding actors wanting to realise their dreams in the tinsel town. The same will be mixed and weaved with highlights from their personal lives and various manifold aspects like relationships and juggling between aspirations and dreams. It promises to blend the comedy, drama, grittiness, romance, and struggle period of budding stars, multi-tasking amid career and personal life, emotionally finesse-filled performances and more.

The screenplay and storyline for Stardom, the series, has been collaboratively written and penned by Aryan Khan in collaboration with Bard Of Blood fame Bilal Siddiqui. Not only will Aryan Khan direct the show in association with Red Chillies Entertainment, but he will also serve as a showrunner.

The reports also suggested that the principal photography for Stardom will commence on May 27. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is being eagerly-awaited by fans. Ranveer Singh will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

