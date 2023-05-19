Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stardom: Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh to play intriguing roles in son Aryan Khan's directorial debut? Details here

    Aryan Khan's debut series Stardom might feature his father and global Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan alongside Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in exciting cameos. Know details about same here.

    Stardom: Shah Rukh, Ranveer Singh to play intriguing roles in son Aryan Khan's directorial debut? Details here vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 19, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

    Ever since the audiences and Shah Rukh Khan fans got to hear about Aryan Khan stepping into writing and direction, everyone is eagerly awaiting and looking ahead to hearing more about the same. 

    Bringing you a thrilling update, the Aryan Khan-led directorial titled Stardom and its 6-episodic series might also feature Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh as cameos.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan makes debut as ad director featuring father Shah Rukh Khan

    According to recent reports by a leading Indian entertainment portal, it might be plausible that the cast of the series revolving around the entertainment industry remains in hiding for now. But, the buzz has it that the series is going to be headlined by youthful, bright actors along with some prominent faces such as Gautami Kapoor (Ram Kapoor’s wife), popularly known for her work on television shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Qubool Hai.

    The source involved in this debut series project has revealed, "SRK and Ranveer will be seen in different episodes, playing roles that are small. But these roles are also important in taking the story forward. It is a special part, and both are excited to shoot for it under the direction of Jr. Khan."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by FILMY CJ (@filmycj)

    The much-anticipated web series will reportedly outline the journey of a group of budding actors wanting to realise their dreams in the tinsel town. The same will be mixed and weaved with highlights from their personal lives and various manifold aspects like relationships and juggling between aspirations and dreams. It promises to blend the comedy, drama, grittiness, romance, and struggle period of budding stars, multi-tasking amid career and personal life, emotionally finesse-filled performances and more.

    The screenplay and storyline for Stardom, the series, has been collaboratively written and penned by Aryan Khan in collaboration with Bard Of Blood fame Bilal Siddiqui. Not only will Aryan Khan direct the show in association with Red Chillies Entertainment, but he will also serve as a showrunner. 

    The reports also suggested that the principal photography for Stardom will commence on May 27. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is being eagerly-awaited by fans. Ranveer Singh will be seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

    ALSO READ: Aryan Khan's directorial debut will be 6 episode web-series; know details

    Last Updated May 19, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC vma

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview vma

    'Kuch hai hi nahi': Urfi Javed gets frank on 'creep energy' of men in recent interview

    Nick Jonas breaks silence on being called 'Jiju' at NMACC event in India; here's what he said vma

    Nick Jonas breaks silence on being called 'Jiju' at NMACC event in India; here's what he said

    Has Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's bond become detestable? vma

    Has Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's bond become detestable?

    Fast X: Refresh memory with recap of prior instalments in Fast and Furious franchise MSW

    Fast X: Refresh memory with recap of prior instalments in Fast and Furious franchise

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023: Zaheer Khan baffled over repetitious injuries to Indian bowlers-ayh

    IPL 2023: Zaheer Khan baffled over recurring injuries to Indian bowlers

    Mumbai-born writer Salman Rushdie honoured at his first in-person public appearance in New York AJR

    Mumbai-born writer Salman Rushdie honoured at his first in-person public appearance in New York

    In a first, India's defence production crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark in FY23; registers 12% growth snt

    In a first, India's defence production crosses Rs 1 lakh crore mark in FY23; registers 12% growth

    Battle Grounds Mobile India is returning to India for 3 months after 10 month ban confirms Krafton gcw

    BGMI is returning to India for 3 months after 10-month ban

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC vma

    Pushpa 2: Makers reveal new snap from essential schedule wrap with Fahadh Faasil; SEE PIC

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon