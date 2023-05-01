Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aryan Khan's directorial debut will be 6 episode web-series; know details

    Marking the directorial debut of Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, the series is set against the backdrop of the film industry and is in the production stage. Know the details inside.

    Aryan Khan's directorial debut will be 6 episode web-series; know details
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 1, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

    In February 2022, a leading Indian entertainment portal was the first to report that Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is not looking to step into the acting front anytime soon. He is instead investing all his energies by focusing on writing and direction.

    Soon after, they also reported that Aryan Khan would make his directorial debut with a web series. The series will be set against the backdrop of the Indian film industry. The series will get produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in Mumbai.

    There is a new and interesting update regarding the same. Now after a lot of waiting and speculation, the title of the webseries is out. According to sources close to the development, the series is titled Stardom.

    The source in his quote to a leading Indian entertainment portal said, "It is a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of the film industry. What better title than Stardom. Stardom is written and directed by Aryan, in fact, he is also the showrunner. It is a 6-episodic show. And, more details will be out in the coming few months."

    Red Chillies Entertainment is gearing up for the release of Jawan on June 2. The Atlee Kumar directorial stars Shah Rukh Khan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The promotional campaign spree of the much-awaited action-packed extravaganza pan-Indian film can start in the next few days. The banner also has the Rajkumar Hirani-directed Dunki slated for release at Christmas this year. Aryan Khan is hitting the headlines for sharing screen space with his father, Shah Rukh Khan, in an advertorial campaign for his brand DyavolX.

