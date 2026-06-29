S.S. Rajamouli is gearing up for his next big-budget film, 'Varanasi'. Reports say he's planning one of Indian cinema's largest-ever war sequences for the movie, which will star Mahesh Babu.

S.S. Rajamouli is known for making larger-than-life films. His movie Baahubali set a new benchmark for big-scale storytelling in India and put Telugu cinema on the national map. After Baahubali 2, his next film RRR won him fans all over the world. Now, he's working on his most ambitious project yet, a film called Varanasi starring Mahesh Babu. Every new update about the movie is creating a huge buzz, and we've just got another exciting piece of news.

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Remember the epic battle scenes in Baahubali? Well, new reports suggest that Rajamouli is planning something even bigger and more spectacular for Varanasi. For just one war sequence, he is reportedly bringing in 3,500 junior artists. The team has been preparing for this massive shoot for the last few weeks. But what you see on screen will be even grander. With the help of visual effects, the scene is expected to feature around 50,000 soldiers. This could become one of the biggest war sequences ever in Indian cinema.

Varanasi is expected to be a mythological action-adventure. The story will reportedly follow the hero's journey across different timelines. Mahesh Babu is playing the lead role of Rudra. Priyanka Chopra is also in the film, playing a character named Mandakini. This marks her return to Indian cinema after a gap of eight years. For Malayalam movie fans, there's another reason to be excited. Prithviraj Sukumaran has a major role in the film. His character's name is Kumbha, and this is being called the biggest role of his career yet. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 7, 2027.