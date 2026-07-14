Anuj Sachdeva slammed Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik for their comments on Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's separation. He called out remarks comparing pet love to furniture, accusing them of seeking attention and lacking compassion.

Actor Anuj Sachdeva has publicly criticised Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik and others for commenting on Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's personal life after the couple's separation became a topic of discussion on a television show.

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Controversial Remarks on 'POV'

The controversy began after actors and former Bigg Boss contestants Rubina Dilaik and Shilpa Shinde appeared on the show 'POV', where they discussed recent social media controversies. During the conversation, they also discussed Akanksha Chamola's revelation that she and Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for the past year and are now heading for a divorce. In a snippet shared by Anuj from the show, Hina's husband, Rocky Jaiswal, and Rubina can be seen discussing whether the love for a human child can be compared to the love for an animal's offspring. Rocky is heard telling Rubina, "I absolutely do not agree with the idea that you can equate the love for a human child with the love for an animal's child. You can love anything, I could even love a f***ing piece of furniture, but people need to understand the difference between attachment and love. Many people mistake attachment for love."

Anuj Sachdeva's Strong Rebuke

Following the episode, Anuj Sachdeva, who is a friend of Gaurav Khanna, shared a strongly worded message on Instagram criticising the remarks. "It must be exhausting for them carrying around that much hatred in their heart where empathy was expected while comparing someone's pet at home to a 'F***ING FURNITURE'! I feel sad for you all that you could not get your parents love to understand that people get ATTACHED to the ones they LOVE," he wrote. View this post on Instagram

He further added, "One almost pities on the children growing up in such homes where compassion is dead." Connecting the discussion back to his friend Gaurav Khanna's personal life, he said, "Clearly, commenting on Gaurav Khanna's personal life is the only way some of these people can trend for five minutes before fading back into irrelevance. Sad."

Background of the Controversy

Akanksha Chamola recently revealed on 'Lock Upp' that she and Gaurav Khanna have been living separately for a year and are expected to finalise their divorce soon. The disclosure surprised many fans, as the two had continued appearing together in YouTube videos in recent months. Akanksha is currently participating in 'Lock Upp', while Gaurav Khanna is seen on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.' (ANI)