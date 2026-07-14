Actor Zareen Khan confronted the paparazzi during a Mumbai event after a photographer allegedly asked her to try on jeans in front of everyone. Her sharp response has gone viral, sparking a debate online about respecting personal boundaries.

Actor Zareen Khan had an uncomfortable encounter with the paparazzi during a women's denim collection launch in Mumbai on Monday evening, July 13. A video from the event has now gone viral on social media, showing the actress confronting photographers after one of them made a remark that she found inappropriate.

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Dressed in a stylish outfit, Zareen was posing for the cameras while holding up a pair of jeans as part of the promotional event. During the photo session, a photographer allegedly asked her to wear the jeans on the spot. The comment visibly surprised the actress, who immediately objected.

Responding without hesitation, Zareen said, "Tum logo ke saamne? Wo nahi ho raha," making it clear that the suggestion had crossed a personal boundary.

'I Am Not the One Who Is Gonna Take That'

The exchange did not end there. Zareen firmly addressed the group of photographers, expressing her displeasure over the comment. She warned them against making such remarks and said, "Faltugiri ki baatein nahi karna mere saath, because I am not the one who is gonna take that sh*t, okay? Hadd mein rehna, sab ke sab."

Her response drew attention at the venue, with several videos of the incident quickly making their way to social media platforms.

Viral Video Triggers Debate Online

The clip has sparked widespread discussion online, with many users applauding Zareen Khan for standing up for herself and calling out behaviour they considered disrespectful. Several social media users said celebrities should not be expected to tolerate inappropriate comments, regardless of the setting.

At the same time, some viewers felt the remark may have been intended as a casual suggestion linked to the product launch and questioned whether it had been misunderstood.

Despite the mixed opinions, the incident has once again highlighted the importance of maintaining professionalism and respecting personal boundaries during celebrity interactions, especially at public events where cameras are constantly rolling.