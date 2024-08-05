Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Spoilers Alert! House of the Dragon Season 2 Finale: Khaleesi aka Daenerys Targaryen, makes cameo

    House of the Dragon: In the season 2 finale of House of the Dragon, Daemon had a vision of Daenerys Targaryen. The vision validates a widespread fan notion. Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke) was featured with her baby dragons.

    The last episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 exuded Game of Thrones excitement. The HotD season 2 finale, which aired on Sunday (Monday, IST), contained numerous high moments. However, no one expected to see a specific Game of Thrones character in the show. The House of the Dragon season 2 finale showed Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) holding her young dragons.

    What exactly did Daemon perceive in his vision?
    In the eighth and final episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, Daemon (Matt Smith) experiences a vision while visiting the Harrenhal Weirwood tree. In his vision, he sees Rhaenyra sitting on the Iron Throne, wearing a crown, implying her future. However, the most notable aspects of his vision are the Game of Thrones ties. To begin, Daemon imagined a woman sitting with her back to the camera, holding newborn dragons. This glimpse indicated he had seen Daenerys Targaryen.

    She was sat in a cabin that was on fire, which appeared to be a reference to Game of Thrones' season one conclusion. Daemon also observes White Walkers racing through the trees towards their battleground. He also finds himself travelling across a battlefield littered with bodies and blood, and he notices the three-eyed raven.

    After learning the prophesy, Daemon's heart changes. He recognizes the importance of the Dance of the Dragons in the coming years. When he reunites with Rhaenyra, he swears her allegiance and warns her that winter will destroy Westeros.


    It's safe to say that Daenerys' appearance has shattered the internet. Several fans appear to take this as indication that Daenerys is 'The Prince Who Was Promised'. However, some argue that it is only a vision and may not validate the idea just yet. While we wait to see how this hypothesis plays out in the fandom, the vision has spurred conjecture about what to anticipate in House of the Dragon Season 3.

    House of the Dragon Season 2 is currently available on Jio Cinema in India. 

