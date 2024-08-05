Indian 2: Kamal Haasan starrer to release on Netflix or Amazon Prime?

Entertainment
Kamal Haasan starrer movie to release on OTT. Check out whether this much anticipated movie is set to release on Netflix on Amazon Prime
Netflix has officially announced that Indian 2 will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam starting August 9. The platform’s X account shared a teaser
Indian 2 premiered in theaters on July 12 but failed to impress both audiences and critics. The film’s lukewarm reception led to a decision to trim 20 minutes from its runtime
Kamal Haasan reprised his iconic role as Senapathy, an aging freedom fighter turned vigilante. The film also featured Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, and others
Despite high expectations, Indian 2 did not live up to success of its predecessor. The film received mixed reviews, indicating it fell short of acclaim garnered by the original
Indian 2 ended with teaser for its sequel, Indian 3. This teaser generated some buzz, but reviews suggest that Indian 2 did not capture the same level of excitement as first
The story follows Senapathy’s return to assist in exposing corrupt politicians
In summary, Indian 2 has faced challenges in replicating the success of its predecessor. Although the film’s OTT release on Netflix may attract new viewers