Allu Arjun donates Rs 25 lakh to Kerala CM relief fund to support Wayanad landslide victims

In a terrible event, a huge landslide rocked the Wayanad district in Kerala, killing 300 people. Heavy rains caused the landslide, which buried homes and disrupted neighboring communities. Many celebrities have come forward with donations for the victims. Allu Arjun gave Rs 25 lakh to the Kerala Chief Minister's relief fund and prayed for those affected.

On Saturday, megastar Mohanlal, who is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army, paid a visit to landslide-hit Wayanad. Mohanlal, dressed in his army uniform, discussed the situation with his superiors before proceeding to the afflicted areas. The actor, who was appointed lieutenant colonel in the Territorial Army in 2009, displayed his dedication to service by delivering assistance and solidarity during this time.

The actor also published another post imploring the public not to disseminate incorrect information about the incident. He emphasized the significance of keeping safe and responsible.

On Day 6, search activities continue in Mundakkai and Chooralmala, Wayanad. The number of bodies retrieved from landslide-hit areas has reached 219, with 206 people still missing. Over 1,300 rescuers, heavy machinery, and advanced equipment are claimed to have been dispatched to locate survivors or the bodies of those who perished. P A Mohamed Riyas, the state Tourism Minister, stated that more personnel and equipment are being deployed in areas where there is a strong likelihood of retrieving remains.

Meanwhile, during a review meeting on Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated that the government is building a township for the survivors "to ensure exemplary rehabilitation for those left homeless in the tragedy".

The Kerala government declared on Saturday that the villagers of Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad district would receive free rations following the deadly landslide on July 30. Food and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil stated that people in Mundakkai and Chooralmala will receive the August ration for free. Currently, the ration is provided free of charge to priority categories and at a reasonable cost to non-priority categories.

