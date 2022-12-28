South Indian actor Siddharth alleges harassment by CRPF at Madhurai airport; here's what we know

Actor Siddharth claimed that security agents harassed his parents at Madhurai airport in Tamil Nadu, saying, "They made my senior parents remove coins..."

Siddharth, most recognised for his work in Tamil and Telugu films, has made news for his controversial statements. He is one such celebrity that utilises social media to express his thoughts, causing a stir with each tweet and igniting the headlines. The actor is fearless in expressing his thoughts on current events, whether political or cinematic.

Siddharth turned to social media today to report that CRPF officers harassed him and his parents at the Madurai airport. He claimed that airport security forced his parents to take coins from their luggage, repeatedly spoke to them in Hindi, and refused to speak in English when asked.

When Siddharth's parents objected, the security man allegedly responded, "In India, this is how it is." Siddharth's post from the airport read, "Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English. Rude AF. When we protested, they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power."

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is in charge of security at Madurai Airport, but the actor accused the CRPF on his Instagram account. This is not the first time Siddharth has expressed his raw emotions. Because of his outspoken ideas, he has sparked much debate throughout the years.

Siddharth began his 2022 year with controversy as his remark on ace badminton champion Sania Nehwal went viral. The actor mocked the badminton player for speaking out against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breakdown in Punjab. On January 5 (2022), Saina Nehwal condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security threat on Twitter.

"No Nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists." In reaction to Saina, South actor Siddharth tweeted, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna." This didn’t go down well with social media users and Saina Nehwal.

However, he later apologised to Sania and the nation for his 'rude joke'.

