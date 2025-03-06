Mohammed Shami backed by UP minister after cleric calls him a criminal for not fasting during Ramzan

UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari defended Mohammed Shami after cleric Maulana Bareilvi criticized him for not fasting during Ramzan. Ansari stated that Shami is on a mission for India’s victory and Islam allows fasting exemptions.
 

"Not right to say such things, India and Muslim community are with Shami": UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari ddr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 6, 2025, 9:32 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Thursday said that it is not right to say such things about Indian-cricketer Mohammed Shami, adding that the whole nation and the Muslim community are with Shami.

"The whole India and Muslim community are with Mohammed Shami. Islam is a beautiful religion, and we should definitely think before saying anything to anyone. If it is about Roza, then we have many ways to keep Roza. If someone is travelling or at work, he gets relaxation in Roza. At this time, Mohammed

Shami is on a mission to make India win. It is not right to say such things about him," Ansari told ANI.

'No place for Aurangzeb glorification': Bihar minister demands action amid Maharashtra MLA's suspension

During Ramzan, the 34-year-old player was seen drinking an energy drink during the semi-final clash against Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Earlier, President of All India Muslim Jamaat Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi stoked a controversy by calling Indian-cricketer Mohammed Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan.

Speaking with ANI, Maulana Bareilvi said, "By not keeping 'Roza' he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God."

Maulana Bareilvi said that 'Roza' is one of the compulsory duties and anyone who doesn't adhere by it is a criminal.
"One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'Roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match," Maulana Bareilvi said.

Ramzan is the most sacred month in the Islamic calendar that falls in the ninth month of the Hijri (the Islamic lunar calendar). During this holy period, Muslims observe fasting from dawn until sunset, a practice called Roza, which is one of the five pillars of Islam, signifying values of devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation.

Also read: 3 Indians, including Shahzadi Khan, executed in UAE after murder convictions

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'No place for Aurangzeb glorification': Bihar minister demands action amid Maharashtra MLA's suspension ddr

'No place for Aurangzeb glorification': Bihar minister demands action amid Maharashtra MLA's suspension

Congress's Hooda slams Haryana's debt burden, CM Saini promises prosperity ahead of budget session ddr

Congress's Hooda slams Haryana's debt burden, CM Saini promises prosperity ahead of budget session

"Visiting Uttarakhand during winters offers true glimpse of divine aura of Devbhoomi": PM Modi

PM Modi promotes winter tourism in Uttarakhand, calls it a 'divine experience' and key to development

RSS leader clarifies Marathi remark after backlash, Uddhav Thackeray demands sedition case ddr

RSS leader clarifies Marathi remark after backlash, Uddhav Thackeray demands sedition case

Chhattisgarh: 5 people dead in Raipur road accident ddr

8 killed, 12 injured in two separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh

Recent Stories

On Semi Stock Tumbles To 3-Year Lower As Allegro Microsystems Jumps After Rejecting Buyout Offer

On Semi Stock Tumbles To 3-Year Lower As Allegro Microsystems Jumps After Rejecting Buyout Offer

Sui Token Rallies After Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Announces ‘Strategic Reserve Deal’ – Retail Turns Bullish

Sui Token Rallies After Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Announces ‘Strategic Reserve Deal’ – Retail Turns Bullish

Donald Trump delays tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month, cites border security & fentanyl crackdown snt

Donald Trump delays tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month, cites border security & fentanyl crackdown

football Manchester United: Can Ruben Amorim overcome struggles? Jose Mourinho offers support snt

Manchester United: Can Ruben Amorim overcome struggles? Jose Mourinho offers support

Super Micro Stock Volatile After Analyst Predicts 80% Upside: Bull-Bear Tug Seen Among Retailers

Super Micro Stock Volatile After Analyst Predicts 80% Upside: Bull-Bear Tug Seen Among Retailers

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon