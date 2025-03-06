Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary: Check star couple's net worth, assets, love story and more

Tollywood's power couple Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are celebrating 15 years of togetherness. Let's look at how successful this couple is in terms of assets, income, networth etc.

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular pan-Indian actors in Tollywood. His wife, Sneha Reddy, is a successful entrepreneur. This star couple is known for their strong bond and solid backgrounds. As this couple celebrates their 15th wedding anniversary, let's look at the combined net worth of Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy.

Allu Arjun, Sneha marriage anniversary:

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy Love Story:

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy's love story began over a decade ago. They first met at a wedding, and Allu Arjun had his love at first sight on Sneha, and the relationship quickly blossomed. They got engaged in 2010 and got married in 2011. They are blessed with two children: Allu Ayaan, born in 2014, and Allu Arha, born in 2016.

Net Worth and Assets

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are considered one of the richest power couples in the industry. Being one of the highest-paid actors in India with blockbuster hits like Pushpa: The Rise and its sequel Pushpa: The Rule. Allu Arjun's net worth is estimated to be a whopping amount of 460 crores.

Allu Arjun's wife, Sneha Reddy, is also an accomplished entrepreneur with a net worth of 42 crores. They are a power couple with a combined net worth, making them a power couple.

Sneha Reddy's Entrepreneurial Journey

Sneha Reddy comes from a well-educated family where her father, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, is a respected businessman and the chairman of the SCIENT Institute of Technology (SIT) in Hyderabad. She pursued her education at Oakridge International School in Hyderabad and later attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, where she did Electronics and Communication Engineering. She also did a master's degree in computer science in the USA.

Sneha later joined her father's educational institution, SCIENT Institute of Technology, in the position of Director of Academic and Placement Cell. She later ventured into other businesses and management.

Allu Arjun's remuneration and income:

Pan Indian actor Allu Arjun is one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. He earned a whopping amount of around 300 crores for his recent global blockbuster film Pushpa.

Allu Arjun has a huge following on his social media with 26.8 million followers. He charges a hefty fee of around 20 crores for advertisements on his Instagram profile. He also charges 6 to 8 crores for brand endorsements.

Allu Arjun has been ambassador for many well known brands like Thums Up, KFC, Frooti, Rapido, Hero MotoCorp, RedBus, Hotstar, Aha Video, Zomato etc.

Allu Arjun Assets:

Iconic star Allu Arjun owns a popular American sports bar and restaurant chain in Hyderabad which is very popular for its ambience and food quality. Allu Arjun also ventured into a film production and distribution company, Geeta Arts. Recently, Allu Arjun launched his own multiplex, AAA Cinemas, in Hyderabad.

