Super Micro Stock Volatile After Analyst Predicts 80% Upside: Bull-Bear Tug Seen Among Retailers

Northland believes the fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance of $40 billion is “reasonable,” even as it estimates $30.9 billion for the year.

Super Micro Stock Volatile After Analyst Predicts 80% Upside: Bull-Bear Tug Seen Among Retailers
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 7, 2025, 2:00 AM IST

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) stock was volatile on Thursday as traders weighed in on a positive analyst action against the backdrop of the broader market weakness. 

The S&P 500 traded lower amid some disappointing tech earnings and lingering fears over the potential fallout of the Trump tariffs.

On Thursday, investment firm Northland lifted the price target for Super Micro’s stock to $70 from $57 and maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating, TheFly reported. The updated price target suggests scope for roughly 80% upside potential.

Analysts at the firm believe that short-term factors impacted the March quarter market share. They view the fiscal year 2026 guidance of $40 billion as “reasonable,” even as they estimate $30.9 billion for the year.

While issuing a business update for the second quarter in February, Super Micro CEO Charles Liang said, “With our leading direct-liquid cooling (DLC) technology and over 30% of new data centers expected to adopt it in the next 12 months, Supermicro is well positioned to grow AI infrastructure design wins based on NVIDIA Blackwell and more.”

Super Micro opened Thursday’s session down 3.7% at $37.47, dipping to a low of $35.66. Since then, it has clawed back some of its losses. 

smci-sentiment.png SMCI sentiment and message volume March 6, premarket as of 11:17 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Super Micro stock dipped to ‘neutral’ (47/100) from the ‘bullish’ mood seen a day ago. Retail chatter grew quieter to ‘normal’ levels. Nevertheless, the stock was among the top 10 trending tickers on the platform.

A bullish user said they added more Super Micro stock on Thursday’s dip and will continue accumulating until it breaches $50. They look to hold the stock until it reaches triple digits.

Another user, who is bearish on the stock, fretted over the volatility and said they would soon be exiting their position.

Super Micro stock fell 0.91% to $38.55 by late-morning trading, giving back some of the nearly 27% gains for the year-to-date period.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nasdaq Composite Plunges Into Correction Territory As Trump Tariffs, Tempered Tech Industry Outlook Sets Of Another Steep Sell-Off

Nasdaq Composite Plunges Into Correction Territory As Trump Tariffs, Tempered Tech Industry Outlook Sets Of Another Steep Sell-Off

Nvidia, Chip Stocks Tumble As Alibaba’s AI Model Adds To Market Jitters – Retail More Concerned About Trump’s Tariffs

Nvidia, Chip Stocks Tumble As Alibaba’s AI Model Adds To Market Jitters – Retail More Concerned About Trump’s Tariffs

Netflix Stock Plunges On Broader Market Weakness, Cautious Analyst Comments On Subscriber Growth: Retail’s Divided

Netflix Stock Plunges On Broader Market Weakness, Cautious Analyst Comments On Subscriber Growth: Retail’s Divided

On Semi Stock Tumbles To 3-Year Lower As Allegro Microsystems Jumps After Rejecting Buyout Offer

On Semi Stock Tumbles To 3-Year Lower As Allegro Microsystems Jumps After Rejecting Buyout Offer

Sui Token Rallies After Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Announces ‘Strategic Reserve Deal’ – Retail Turns Bullish

Sui Token Rallies After Trump-Linked World Liberty Financial Announces ‘Strategic Reserve Deal’ – Retail Turns Bullish

Recent Stories

Nasdaq Composite Plunges Into Correction Territory As Trump Tariffs, Tempered Tech Industry Outlook Sets Of Another Steep Sell-Off

Nasdaq Composite Plunges Into Correction Territory As Trump Tariffs, Tempered Tech Industry Outlook Sets Of Another Steep Sell-Off

Nvidia, Chip Stocks Tumble As Alibaba’s AI Model Adds To Market Jitters – Retail More Concerned About Trump’s Tariffs

Nvidia, Chip Stocks Tumble As Alibaba’s AI Model Adds To Market Jitters – Retail More Concerned About Trump’s Tariffs

Netflix Stock Plunges On Broader Market Weakness, Cautious Analyst Comments On Subscriber Growth: Retail’s Divided

Netflix Stock Plunges On Broader Market Weakness, Cautious Analyst Comments On Subscriber Growth: Retail’s Divided

Sunil Chhetri comes out of International retirement to play in India's 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers HRD

Sunil Chhetri comes out of International retirement to play in India's 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers

On Semi Stock Tumbles To 3-Year Lower As Allegro Microsystems Jumps After Rejecting Buyout Offer

On Semi Stock Tumbles To 3-Year Lower As Allegro Microsystems Jumps After Rejecting Buyout Offer

Recent Videos

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Babulal Marandi Takes Charge! New Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Video Icon
Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught on Cam: Massive Elephant Runs Wild in Edakochi, in Kochi Shocking Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

'Last Warning': Trump’s Ultimatum to ‘Sick & Twisted’ Hamas Over Hostage Deal | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

‘Aurangzeb was a Noble Emperor’: AIMIM MLA Criticizes BJP Over Azmi Suspension | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

'I Don’t Think There's Any Policy on Our Part to Replace the Dollar': Jaishankar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon