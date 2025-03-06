Sports

Football transfer rumours: Xavi to Kvaratskhelia - Big updates

Image credits: Getty

1. Xavi

Former Barcelona coach Xavi is reportedly ‘likely’ candidate to replace ‘under-fire’ Ruben Amorim as a manager at Manchester United.

Image credits: Getty

2. Bruno Guimaraes

Barcelona joined the race alongside Arsenal and Manchester City to sign Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window.

Image credits: Getty

3. Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has been heavily linked with his move to Tottenham Hotspur, with Manchester City willing to take a cut-price sum for an England international.

Image credits: Getty

4. Ousmane Dembele

Paris Saint Germain is willing to sell Ousmane Dembele if they receive a bid €90 million or above for their in-form forward.

Image credits: Getty

5. Karim Adeyemi

Manchester United expressed their strong interest in signing Borussia Dortmund's forward Karim Adeyemi. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and PSG are in the race too.

Image credits: Getty

6. Kingsley Coman

Liverpool are competing with Newcastle to secure the signature of Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman. Conman is reportedly available for sale for €45m.

Image credits: Getty

7. Jules Kounde

Chelsea are targeting Barcelona star Jules Kounde in the summer transfer window and the Blues have asked the price of the French international.

Image credits: Getty

8. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli has reportedly accepted a €70m bid from PSG for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georgian international is likely to don Napoli’s jersey from next football season onwards.

Image credits: Getty

9. Gavi

Barcelona are not keen on selling Gavi despite interest from PSG, but would accept the offers in excess of €80 million euros.

Image credits: Getty

10. Sesko

Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly expressed their interest in signing RB Leipzig forward Sekso, who has been tracked by Manchester United and Chelsea.

Image credits: Getty

UCL Preview: 5 things to watch out for in Wednesday's matches

Virat Kohli: 5 records shattered by star batter in IND vs AUS CT 2025

Football transfer rumours: Zubimendi to de Bruyne - who will go where?

Neymar back at Camp Nou? Barcelona set conditions for his return