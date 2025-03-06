Football transfer rumours: Xavi to Kvaratskhelia - Big updates

Sports
Former Barcelona coach Xavi is reportedly ‘likely’ candidate to replace ‘under-fire’ Ruben Amorim as a manager at Manchester United.
Barcelona joined the race alongside Arsenal and Manchester City to sign Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window.
Jack Grealish has been heavily linked with his move to Tottenham Hotspur, with Manchester City willing to take a cut-price sum for an England international.
Paris Saint Germain is willing to sell Ousmane Dembele if they receive a bid €90 million or above for their in-form forward.
Manchester United expressed their strong interest in signing Borussia Dortmund's forward Karim Adeyemi. Chelsea, Bayern Munich, and PSG are in the race too.
Liverpool are competing with Newcastle to secure the signature of Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman. Conman is reportedly available for sale for €45m.
Chelsea are targeting Barcelona star Jules Kounde in the summer transfer window and the Blues have asked the price of the French international.
Napoli has reportedly accepted a €70m bid from PSG for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Georgian international is likely to don Napoli’s jersey from next football season onwards.
Barcelona are not keen on selling Gavi despite interest from PSG, but would accept the offers in excess of €80 million euros.
Tottenham Hotspur has reportedly expressed their interest in signing RB Leipzig forward Sekso, who has been tracked by Manchester United and Chelsea.
