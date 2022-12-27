Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi; see picture

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui met Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently, and a photograph of their meeting was circulated on social media. According to reports, the actor paid a courtesy call.

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of Bollywood's most admired performers. He made a reputation for himself in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunch Box, Badlapur, Black Friday, and Raman Raghav 2.0, among others. The actor met Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently, and a snapshot of their encounter was circulated on social media. The actor, according to sources, made a courtesy call.

    Nawaz has a number of fascinating films in the works. He will appear in Adbhut, Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, and Afwaah, all directed by Kangana Ranaut. The actor will also be featured in Haddi, where he will portray both a woman and a transgender person.

    He told a news outlet that playing a transgender person and spending time with numerous community members during the filming 'opened up a whole new world' for him. "I work with many trans folks in Haddi," he says. I was in a room with 20-25 of them. Their perspectives on the world are entirely different. That was very intriguing. I learnt a lot about their experiences."

    Nawazuddin will soon make his Hollywood debut, joining the ranks of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, and Irrfan Khan. In the film, titled Laxman Lopez, he will portray a chef. He informs us that the film's production, scheduled to begin in November in the United States, has been pushed back until January of next year.
     

