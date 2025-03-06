BLACKPINK's Lisa faces backlash over alleged fake signatures on Alter Ego albums

Blackpink's Lisa is getting backlash from fans over the fake signed versions on her newly released album 'Alter Ego' CDs. Fans claim that the CDs are not autographed by the singer Lisa. Let's see the fan reactions and speculations on this issue.

Published: Mar 6, 2025, 3:07 PM IST

Blackpink, the South Korean pop girl group, is globally famous. Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa, and Rose are the members behind this successful group. They have been doing solo shows for a few months now. After they renewed their contract as a group, Blackpink did not renew their individual contracts to perform solo concerts. As these girls are set to come back with the world tour, these singers are getting stuck with controversies one by one.

BLACKPINK's Lisa faces backlash: 

Now, Blackpink's Lisa is getting backlash from fans over the fake signed versions on her newly released album 'Alter Ego' CDs. Fans claim that the CDs are not autographed by the singer Lisa. Fans who purchased the signed CD editions have raised concerns about the fake signatures and are speculated to be using autopen rather than being hand-signed by Lisa.

The controversy started when fans received the pre-ordered signed albums and started comparing the autographs from previous editions. Fans found out that Lisa's signature appeared to be slightly different from the previous ones and other albums sold in different regions. This led to speculations that the signature was not done by the singer herself.

ALSO READ:  Blackpink World Tour 2025: Dates, cities, everything about live shows

Fan Reactions

Fans who paid a significantly higher price than the regular price to get the exclusive signed editions are showing their frustration and disappointment over the compromised authenticity of limited editions. They expected to have a one-of-a-kind autograph from Lisa, but getting autopen signatures is considered disappointing.

With the ongoing controversy, fans are coming up with different opinions defending and opposing Lisa in the argument. Some assume that this decision was made by her management without her involvement. They also pointed out the exhaustion that artists face due to the large scale of fan meet-and-greets.

Some are accusing Lisa of taking this hasty decision to fool fans as the album 'Alter Ego' was released under her solo label LLOUD. As she is the CEO of LLOUD, she is responsible for the decision-making in the release.

ALSO READ:  Shefali Shah addresses gender pay gap in film industry: Suggests producers to set merit-based system

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
