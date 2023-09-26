Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach middle ground for their daughters' custody; Know details

    Amid ongoing allegations of their fight for keeping their daughters' custody, a new update for the fans of the ex-couple is out now. Sophie Turner and her ex-husband, Joe Jonas, finally have agreed to reach a middle ground for the official custody of their daughters'.

    Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach middle ground for their daughters' custody; Know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 10:28 AM IST

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are keeping their two young children in New York at the current moment as part of a temporary court agreement filed Monday. The two stars are in the midst of a divorce after four years of marriage. Last week, Turner sued Jonas, seeking the return of their children to London. But an interim consent order obtained by CNN and filed in New York shows that the Game Of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers singer have settled on a temporary agreement to keep their daughters, born in 2020 and 2022, in the States.

    ALSO READ: RRKPK: Karan Johar reveals his facination with infidelity; throws light on Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi's track

    Their document stated, "The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either claims and defences of the concerned parties, prohibiting the removal of the parties’ children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court."

    In her petition last week, Turner outlined the now-estranged couple and their efforts over the past year to find their forever home in England and that before the end of their marriage, they had mutually agreed on settling in the UK.

    Their children "are both fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life" in England, according to the petition, which also said they anticipated purchasing a new home, for which they had been in contract negotiations and planned to close on this December.

    A representative of Joe said, "Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids. It is so that they get raised by both their mother and father. He is also okay with the kids getting raised in USA and UK. The children were born in the USA and have spent the majority of their lives in the USA. They are American citizens."

    ALSO READ: The Archies: Zoya Akhtar on what to expect from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's debut

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 10:28 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Archies: Zoya Akhtar on what to expect from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's debut ATG

    The Archies: Zoya Akhtar on what to expect from Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's debut

    Chithha REVIEW: Is Siddharth's latest film worth watching? Read THIS now RBA

    Chithha REVIEW: Is Siddharth's latest film worth watching? Read THIS now

    RRKPK Karan Johar reveals his facination with infidelity; throws light on Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi's track ATG

    RRKPK: Karan Johar reveals his facination with infidelity; throws light on Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi's track

    Dunki vs Salaar: Fans to see Shah Rukh and Prabhas vying on Christmas 2023 with their films at box office vma

    Dunki vs Salaar: Fans to see Shah Rukh and Prabhas vying on Christmas 2023 with their films at box office

    Parineeti-Raghav's first official photo while leaving Udaipur as newlyweds wins hearts of fans vma

    Parineeti-Raghav's first official photo while leaving Udaipur as newlyweds wins hearts of fans

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games 2023: Bhavani Devi advances to pre-quarters; Boosts India's fencing medal aspirations osf

    Asian Games 2023: Bhavani Devi advances to pre-quarters; Boosts India's fencing medal aspirations

    Haryana government imposes ban on hookah in bars restaurants hotels gcw

    Haryana government imposes ban on hookah in bars, restaurants, hotels

    Rahul Gandhi launches the Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas NYAY Yojana

    Rahul Gandhi launches the Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas NYAY Yojana

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC meeting scheduled for today vkp

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC meeting scheduled for today

    Caste census is like X-Ray of India: Rahul Gandhi

    Caste census is like X-Ray of India: Rahul Gandhi

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon