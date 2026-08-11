Emraan Hashmi has built an impressive fortune over the years through films, brand endorsements and real estate. From a reported Rs 10 crore-plus Goa penthouse to a luxury car collection, here’s a look at his assets

Emraan Hashmi has come a long way from being known primarily for his ‘serial kisser’ image. Over the years, the actor has taken on a variety of roles across romance, crime, thriller, action and drama, establishing himself as a versatile performer in Bollywood.

As he prepares to return as Shivam Pandit in Awarapan 2, interest in his personal life and wealth has also grown. According to a Financial Express report cited in the source material, Emraan Hashmi’s estimated net worth is around Rs 105 crore.

A major portion of his earnings reportedly comes from acting, while brand endorsements and real estate investments are also believed to contribute to his overall wealth. His filmography includes popular titles such as Murder, Awarapan and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, among others.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Hashmi has managed to build a sizeable financial portfolio beyond his film earnings.

Emraan Hashmi Owns A Luxury Goa Penthouse And Mumbai Home

Real estate reportedly forms a significant part of Emraan Hashmi’s assets. The actor is said to own a luxury penthouse in Goa, which was reportedly purchased for more than Rs 10 crore.

His property portfolio also includes a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra area. According to reports, the property is estimated to be worth around Rs 16 crore.

But his real estate investments reportedly do not end there. Hashmi is also said to own a villa in Lonavala, which he reportedly purchased for approximately Rs 12 crore.

From Mumbai to Goa and Lonavala, the actor’s reported properties reflect his preference for premium homes in some of the most sought-after locations.

Lamborghini, Range Rover And Maybach: Inside His Luxury Car Collection

Emraan Hashmi’s reported collection of luxury cars is equally impressive. The actor is said to own several high-end automobiles, with the combined value of the vehicles running into crores.

His reported garage includes a Lamborghini Huracan, estimated to be worth around Rs 3.2 crore. He is also said to own a Range Rover Vogue, reportedly valued at nearly Rs 2.9 crore.

The collection reportedly includes an Audi A8 L, which is estimated to cost around Rs 1.88 crore, along with a Mercedes-Maybach S560, reportedly priced at approximately Rs 2.57 crore.

Meanwhile, all eyes are now on Awarapan 2, in which Hashmi will reprise his much-loved role as Shivam Pandit. The 2007 original developed a strong following over the years, making the sequel one of the actor’s most anticipated projects.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 stars Disha Patani as the female lead, while veteran actress Shabana Azmi also plays an important role. The film is reportedly produced by Vishesh Films.

The movie is scheduled to release on August 14 and will face competition from Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947, which is also slated to arrive in theatres on the same day.

While Awarapan 2 has the advantage of nostalgia and Emraan Hashmi’s return as Shivam Pandit, Batwara 1947 explores the emotionally charged backdrop of the Partition. It remains to be seen which film manages to attract audiences at the box office.