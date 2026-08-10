The new film '40 Days of House Party' will star Kunchacko Boban alongside a bunch of fresh faces. The movie is written and directed by Shifina Babin Pakker, who was an assistant on the hit films 'Romancham' and 'Aavesham'.

The second look poster for the upcoming film '40 Days of House Party' is finally out. The movie, a joint venture by Ananthu Entertainments and Theater of Dreams, stars Kunchacko Boban and a whole lot of newcomers. The new poster is quite unique and has got people talking—it features a trendy grandma rocking an Adidas jacket with traditional jewellery!

This film marks the directorial debut of Shifina Babin Pakker, who is also the writer. Shifina previously worked as an assistant on the superhit films 'Romancham' and 'Aavesham'. The movie is being produced by Dr. Ananthu S and Dolvin Kuriakose.

The film's title poster had already grabbed a lot of attention. Its pooja ceremony was a star-studded affair, attended by Tamil superstar Suriya and many other prominent figures from the film industry. The shooting kicked off in Kodungallur on April 6. The film has roped in some of the top technicians from Malayalam cinema.

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Here's a look at the technical crew: The cinematography is handled by Alby Antony, with Vivek Harshan as the editor. Bibin Ashok is composing the music, and Vishnu Govind is in charge of sound design. The production designer is Manav Suresh, costumes are by Mashar Hamsa, and makeup is by Ronex Xavier. The production controller is Kishor Purakkattiri, and the chief associate director is Mansoor Rasheed. Other crew members include Art Director Akhil Damodar, Executive Producers Amal Xavier Manakkatharayil and Ratheesh Mannarkkad, Lyricist Vinayak Sasikumar, and Choreographer Sheriff Master. Sync sound is by Vysakh P.V, stills by Shane Sabura, and PR and marketing are managed by Vaisakh C Vadakkeveed and Jinu Anilkumar. The colorist is Ramesh C.P at DI Color Planet Studios, title design is by Abhilash Chacko, and the PRO is Athira Diljith.

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