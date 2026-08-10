The official trailer of ‘Aali’, the upcoming film written and directed by Dr. Krishna Priyadarshan, has been released. The trailer offers a glimpse into the film ahead of its theatrical release in three languages on August 14. The multilingual release is expected to bring the movie to a wider audience.

The trailer for the new movie 'Aali' is finally out. The film is written and directed by Dr. Krishna Priyadarshan and produced under the banner of Manhar Cinemas.

The makers had earlier announced that the film will be released in theatres on August 14 in three languages. The film is a joint production of Manhar Cinemas and Eminent Media Dubai. The cinematography is handled by Rinas Nazar, and the editing is done by Abu Jiaad.

The lyrics are penned by Dr. Krishna Priyadarshan himself. The music is composed by a team including Kilimanoor Ramavarma Thampuran, Suresh Erumely, Ratheesh Roy, RR Brothers, and Shradha Parvathy.

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The film has a large star cast, including Prajin Padmanabhan, Saurav Shyam, Krishnaprasad, Dr. Rajith Kumar, Kailash, Joby, Suresh Thiruvalla, Master Manhar, Rafeeq Chokli, and Jobis Chittilampally. Other actors are Shaji Pushpangadan, Akarsh, Jaseer, Rajesh B K, Gokila, Latha Das, Shruthi, Manakkad Leela, and Krishnapriya.

The background music and vocals feature a talented lineup: Kilimanoor Ramavarma Thampuran, Aravind Venugopal, Ritu Krishna, Hashim Sha, Saritha Rajeev, Shradha Parvathy, Sampath, Muhammed Hasan, Hisham Kalaf, and Abhi.

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Here's a look at the rest of the crew:

Art: Akhilesh, Shiju Bhaskar

Akhilesh, Shiju Bhaskar Costumes: Sicily Fernandes

Sicily Fernandes Makeup: Jayan C M

Jayan C M Associate Director: Jafar Kuttippuram

Jafar Kuttippuram Production Controller: Sreedhar

Sreedhar Casting Chief: Dr. Rajith Kumar

Dr. Rajith Kumar Choreography: Athul Radhakrishnan, Sunitha Noel

Athul Radhakrishnan, Sunitha Noel Assistant Directors: Senthal, Vinod

Senthal, Vinod SFX: N Shabu Cheruvalloor

N Shabu Cheruvalloor First Cut: Arun Antony

Arun Antony Studio: Nissara, Benson, Sound O Clock (Trivandrum)

Nissara, Benson, Sound O Clock (Trivandrum) PRO: Ajay Thundathil, M K Shejin

Ajay Thundathil, M K Shejin Stills: Gopi Krishnan, Jayanth

Gopi Krishnan, Jayanth Production Executive: Rejeesh B K

Rejeesh B K Poster: Jack Productions

SFC Arts will be distributing 'Aali' in theatres across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The film's PRO is M K Shejin.