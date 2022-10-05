Sonu Sood urges people to show love toward street dogs; watch viral video

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood requested his social media followers to offer some love whenever they come across stray dogs. The actor also wished to take the stray dog with him.

Actor Sonu Sood is known for his philanthropic work and benevolent gestures. After the outbreak of Covid-19, Sonu stepped up for the people in every possible manner to help them. Time and again, the actor answered individuals' calls for help by responding to people in need and making their pandemic struggles easier.

Recently, a video displaying his kind gesture toward a street dog has impressed social media users. We are sure that the video will fill your heart with happiness.

The video posted on Instagram shows the Bollywood actor sitting on a railway station bench and petting a stray dog. Known as an animal lover, actor Sonu Sood advised people to be kind and show love toward voiceless beings.

Sonu Sood himself shared this video on Instagram with the caption, "All Love." The clip starts with a train halted at a railway station, and as the camera pans, one can see Sonu Sood sitting on a platform. Also, a stray dog can be seen next to him. The Bollywood actor introduces the dog as his friend and says they will respond if we show love towards them. As the video proceeds, he pets the street dog and requests people to exhibit love toward the homeless animals when they come across any. He also conveyed his wish to take the stray dog with him.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 1.1 million likes and various reactions. Many users mentioned Sonu's down-to-earth attitude, while others lauded him for offering the innocent animals all the love.

The Bollywood actor made sure to teach his kind nature to his son. Sonu Sood's son adopted an abandoned puppy named Naruto from Alibaug.

On the work front, Sonu Sood was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj, where Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar lead roles in the film.

