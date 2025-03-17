Empuraan at Times Square: Mohanlal's film takes over New York; check out videos and photos

Read Full Article

L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal and directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, will be released theatrically on March 27. Prior to the trailer's release, a promotional video for Empuraan was shown in New York's Times Square. According to accounts, around 300 people came to the main street to see the unique celebration.

Photos and videos from the Empuraan celebration in New York are going viral. A bunch of Mohanlal admirers were seen dressed in spotless white shirts and dhotis, complete with the actor's face mask. Another video shows a swarm of fans yelling and cheering as Mohanlal's character-reveal video plays on screen in Times Square. When Mohanlal's name appeared on television, many people whistled and yelled with glee.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rakul Preet Singh seen in Mumbai with fresh no-makeup look

Here's a video:

Recently, there were suspicions that Empuraan will be postponed because the team did not participate in any marketing or release the trailer. Lyca Productions was also alleged to have departed the picture. However, on March 16, Mohanlal announced that the first program will commence at 6 a.m. on March 27.

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to Mohanlal's Lucifer, and it marks actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut. The sequel stars Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Abhinmanyu Singh, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and numerous more.

Also Read: Samantha removes tattoo with Naga Chaitanya, New love rumors fueled

The film's trailer is scheduled to be released soon, followed by promotional activities.

Latest Videos