CuttPutlli trailer: Akshay Kumar returns as cop to catch a serial killer

The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Cuttputlli’ was released on Saturday. The makers had also organised a mega trailer launch event in Mumbai where Akshay gave a thriller performance in a rather dramatic look.

Image: Varinder Chawla

After delivering three films, Akshay Kumar is once again set to return to the screens with another film – Ranjit M Tewari’s ‘Cuttputlli’, starring him, Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta among others. A crime thriller, the film’s trailer was released on Saturday. ‘Cuttputlli’ marks the return of Akshay a cop on the screens. He was last seen playing the character of a police officer in Rohit Shetty’s 2021 film ‘Suryavanshi’. Along with this, it also marks another collaboration with Akshay and Ranjit M Tewari after ‘Bellbottom’. To watch thetrailer, click here.

Image: Varinder Chawla

While the trailer of the Akshay Kumar-starrer was released on all social media platforms on Saturday, a grand trailer launch event was also held in Mumbai at a star-rated hotel. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger to face boycott threats after Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha?

Image: Varinder Chawla

Going by trailer, ‘Cuttputlli’ appears to be an intriguing thriller film that shows Akshay Kumar chasing after a serial killer. He has the task of stopping the killer from another murder within two days as his next target is in the small hilly town of Kasauli.

Image: Varinder Chawla

With the release of the trailer of ‘Cuttputlli’, it appears that Akshay Kumar might be fourth time lucky. His last three releases – Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and the recently released film Raksha Bandha, have proved to be a flop with the audience. However, Cuttputlli’s trailer appears to be promising enough.

Image: Varinder Chawla