    CuttPutlli trailer: Akshay Kumar returns as cop to catch a serial killer

    First Published Aug 20, 2022, 2:57 PM IST

    The trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Cuttputlli’ was released on Saturday. The makers had also organised a mega trailer launch event in Mumbai where Akshay gave a thriller performance in a rather dramatic look.

    After delivering three films, Akshay Kumar is once again set to return to the screens with another film – Ranjit M Tewari’s ‘Cuttputlli’, starring him, Rakul Preet Singh, Chandrachur Singh and Sargun Mehta among others. A crime thriller, the film’s trailer was released on Saturday. ‘Cuttputlli’ marks the return of Akshay a cop on the screens. He was last seen playing the character of a police officer in Rohit Shetty’s 2021 film ‘Suryavanshi’. Along with this, it also marks another collaboration with Akshay and Ranjit M Tewari after ‘Bellbottom’.

    While the trailer of the Akshay Kumar-starrer was released on all social media platforms on Saturday, a grand trailer launch event was also held in Mumbai at a star-rated hotel.

    Going by trailer, ‘Cuttputlli’ appears to be an intriguing thriller film that shows Akshay Kumar chasing after a serial killer. He has the task of stopping the killer from another murder within two days as his next target is in the small hilly town of Kasauli.

    With the release of the trailer of ‘Cuttputlli’, it appears that Akshay Kumar might be fourth time lucky. His last three releases – Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj and the recently released film Raksha Bandha, have proved to be a flop with the audience. However, Cuttputlli’s trailer appears to be promising enough.

    Unlike his last three releases, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Cuttputlli’ will be released on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The film will be available for online streaming from September 2. The film has been backed by actor-producer Jacky Bhagnani.

