    Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger to face boycott threats after Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha?

    South Superstar Vijay Deverakonda spoke out in favour of Laal Singh Chaddha saying that boycotting a film does not affect the stars but all those 2000 to 3000 families that are associated with each film. However, his comments have not gone down well with social media users who are ow threatening of boycott calls for his upcoming film ‘Liger’.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 20, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    Actor Vijay Deverakonda is only a few days away from making his debut in the Hindi film industry with Puni Jagannadh-directorial ‘Liger’. The actor, along with his co-star Ananya Panday, has been touring the country for the promotions of the film which will be a pan-India release. Amidst one such promotions and media interaction, Vijay spoke about the ongoing topic of boycott calls for Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

    Vijay Deverakonda extended his support to the makers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, saying that when people decided to boycott a film, the impact of it is not only faced by the actors but a lot more people. He said that a film’s boycott has a direct impact on the 2000 to 3000 families that are (in)directly associated with it.

    While Vijay Deverakonda’s statement made all the sense, there seems to be a section of people on social media, who were left disappointed and angered. So much so that they are now calling for a boycott call on the actor’s upcoming release ‘Liger’.

    After Vijay Deverakonda’s statement surfaced on social media on Friday, calls for boycotting his films started doing rounds immediately. However, his statement in support of Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is not the only reason behind it, but has a lot to do with filmmaker Karan Johar as well. Liger, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, has been backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

    Meanwhile, another statement of Vijay Deverakonda has been doing rounds on social media. In this, he is heard talking about the ‘boycott trend’ and says, “We are giving excessive attention to this boycott trend. Karne do.. kya karenge.. We will make a film; those who want to watch will see, those who do not want to see will watch on TV or phone.”

    Checkout some of the tweets that are doing rounds on the micro-blogging site Twitter with calls for ‘#BoycottLigerMovie’:

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Last Updated Aug 20, 2022, 2:01 PM IST
