user
user icon

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain to provide respite from severe heat? Check forecast today

Weather in Kolkata and West Bengal: Location of cyclone, low pressure forming in the sea. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in the districts of South Bengal

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Relief rain

After a long wait, there may be heavy rain today. Low pressure looms in Chaitra. Due to low pressure in the sea, several districts of South Bengal including Kolkata may get wet from Thursday.

article_image2

Location of cyclone

A cyclone from South-East Madhya Pradesh extends across Gangetic Bengal to Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. This cyclone is located 0.9 km above sea level.


article_image3

Moisture is entering

As a result, a favorable air entry situation has been created and a large amount of water vapor is entering the sky of South Bengal from the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, the Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that there is a possibility of thunderstorms with gusty winds till next Sunday.

article_image4

Location of low pressure

A low pressure has formed in the central South Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. Today, i.e. after Thursday night, it will be located in the south-west Bay of Bengal area. In the next 48 hours, its direction will be northwards. It will gradually move towards the west-central Bay of Bengal.

article_image5

Cloudy sky since morning

The sky is cloudy and windy since morning. The heat and discomfort are much less. The intensity of the sun has also disappeared.

article_image6

Kolkata temperature

The maximum temperature in Kolkata was around 34 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature 26.1 degrees. There is a forecast of light to moderate rain in Kolkata and adjoining areas from tomorrow.

article_image7

Possibility of rain

Rain is likely in the western districts of South Bengal today. There is a possibility of rain in Birbhum, Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Jhargram, Murshidabad and West Medinipur.

article_image8

Rain in North Bengal

According to the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Office, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in some districts of North Bengal.

article_image9

There will be relief on Poila Boishakh

Meteorologists believe that the intensity of the sun will be less till Poila Boishakh. The heat and discomfort will also be less.

article_image10

Possibility of rain

According to the website of Alipore Meteorological Office, there is a possibility of thunderstorms with rain in Kolkata and adjoining districts till April 14. Thunderstorms are also likely in other districts of South Bengal.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BIG WIN for India: 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana 'extradited successfully' (WATCH) snt

BIG WIN for India: 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana 'extradited successfully'

'Karnataka tops corruption list': Basavaraj Bommai alleges large-scale corruption under present govt shk

'Karnataka tops corruption list': Ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai alleges large-scale corruption under present govt

Who is Narendra Mann? The prosecutor leading India's case against Tahawwur Rana shk

Who is Narendra Mann? The prosecutor leading India's case against Tahawwur Rana

Tahawwur Rana's Extradition: A 26/11 Conspirator Finally Faces Indian Justice shk

Tahawwur Rana’s Extradition: A 26/11 Conspirator Finally Faces Indian Justice

JS Sidharthan death case: Kerala Veterinary University expels 19 students, High Court informed dmn

JS Sidharthan death case: Kerala Veterinary University expels 19 students, High Court informed

Recent Stories

BIG WIN for India: 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana 'extradited successfully' (WATCH) snt

BIG WIN for India: 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana 'extradited successfully'

The mystery of water bottles on Japanese streets: EXPLAINED

The mystery of water bottles on Japanese streets: EXPLAINED

Football: Records created, equalled in Barcelona's 4-0 win vs Dortmund dmn

Football: Records created, equalled in Barcelona's 4-0 win vs Dortmund

Dhoni to lead CSK again: 10 leadership lessons from Captain Cool snt

Dhoni to lead CSK again: 10 leadership lessons from Captain Cool

'Karnataka tops corruption list': Basavaraj Bommai alleges large-scale corruption under present govt shk

'Karnataka tops corruption list': Ex-CM Basavaraj Bommai alleges large-scale corruption under present govt

Recent Videos

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Hails Extradition of 26/11 Terrorist Tahawwur Rana

BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla Hails Extradition of 26/11 Terrorist Tahawwur Rana

Video Icon
Manoj Tiwari Praises Modi Govt's Efforts in Extraditing 26/11 Attacker Tahawwur Rana

Manoj Tiwari Praises Modi Govt's Efforts in Extraditing 26/11 Attacker Tahawwur Rana

Video Icon
Bayern vs Inter: HIGHLIGHTS - Late Drama in Champions League Clash

Bayern vs Inter: HIGHLIGHTS - Late Drama in Champions League Clash

Video Icon
CM Mohan Yadav Extends Mahavir Jayanti Wishes in Dharampuri

CM Mohan Yadav Extends Mahavir Jayanti Wishes in Dharampuri

Video Icon
Cricket Returns to Olympics After 128 Years | Los Angeles 2028 Olympics to Host T20 Format

Cricket Returns to Olympics After 128 Years | Los Angeles 2028 Olympics to Host T20 Format

Video Icon