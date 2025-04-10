Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain to provide respite from severe heat? Check forecast today

Read Full Gallery

Weather in Kolkata and West Bengal: Location of cyclone, low pressure forming in the sea. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in the districts of South Bengal

Relief rain

After a long wait, there may be heavy rain today. Low pressure looms in Chaitra. Due to low pressure in the sea, several districts of South Bengal including Kolkata may get wet from Thursday.

Location of cyclone

A cyclone from South-East Madhya Pradesh extends across Gangetic Bengal to Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. This cyclone is located 0.9 km above sea level.

Moisture is entering

As a result, a favorable air entry situation has been created and a large amount of water vapor is entering the sky of South Bengal from the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, the Alipore Meteorological Department has informed that there is a possibility of thunderstorms with gusty winds till next Sunday.

Location of low pressure

A low pressure has formed in the central South Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. Today, i.e. after Thursday night, it will be located in the south-west Bay of Bengal area. In the next 48 hours, its direction will be northwards. It will gradually move towards the west-central Bay of Bengal.

Cloudy sky since morning

The sky is cloudy and windy since morning. The heat and discomfort are much less. The intensity of the sun has also disappeared.

Kolkata temperature

The maximum temperature in Kolkata was around 34 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperature 26.1 degrees. There is a forecast of light to moderate rain in Kolkata and adjoining areas from tomorrow.

Possibility of rain

Rain is likely in the western districts of South Bengal today. There is a possibility of rain in Birbhum, Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Jhargram, Murshidabad and West Medinipur.

Rain in North Bengal

According to the forecast of Alipore Meteorological Office, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in some districts of North Bengal.

There will be relief on Poila Boishakh

Meteorologists believe that the intensity of the sun will be less till Poila Boishakh. The heat and discomfort will also be less.

Possibility of rain

According to the website of Alipore Meteorological Office, there is a possibility of thunderstorms with rain in Kolkata and adjoining districts till April 14. Thunderstorms are also likely in other districts of South Bengal.

Latest Videos